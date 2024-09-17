Get ready to sparkle with these elegant jewellery pieces

The creation of Starkle was driven by a deep-seated frustration with the jewellery market. Many artificial pieces tarnish quickly, leading to unnecessary waste and a sense of squandered investment. Traditional gold and diamond jewellery often becomes outdated, and the ostentatious designs of some high-end pieces are prohibitively expensive. Recognising these issues, Baruni Verma, the brand’s founder, set out to create a collection of fine jewellery that resonates with the current generation. The brand offers designs that are trendy and versatile, catering to a range of budgets while maintaining substantial resale value. “Our goal was to develop jewellery that aligns with contemporary tastes, providing elegant, affordable pieces that stand the test of time,” says Baruni.