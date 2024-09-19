Kicky & Perky unveils the Syra Collection, an exquisite line of Italian jewellery

Kicky & Perky, a brand celebrated for its handcrafted pure silver jewellery, has unveiled the Syra Collection — an exquisite line of Italian jewellery. This beautiful collection embodies subtle luxury and timeless elegance, allowing women to showcase their individuality through sophisticated, versatile designs.
The Syra Collection is meticulously crafted from 925 sterling silver using traditional Italian methods, resulting in lightweight and stunning pieces. It features a variety of items, including necklace sets, earrings, anklets, and bracelets, each adorned with luminous mother-of-pearl and irregular pearls, complemented by sleek chains in various plating options. The designs incorporate lovely floral motifs, precise geometric shapes, contemporary patterns, and intricate metal textures, making them suitable for any occasion — be it a formal gathering, business event, or a casual outing.
Every piece adds a touch of opulence, tailored for those who embrace the latest fashion trends and wish to express their unique style through luxury. Some items are finished with silver rhodium for a sleek, polished look, while others feature rich 24K gold plating, offering a warm, radiant appearance.
“At Kicky & Perky, we believe that elegance is both personal and expressive. The Syra Collection embodies this philosophy, providing pieces that reflect both grace and individuality,” says Aditi Khandelwal, co-founder of the brand. “Our commitment to craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail ensures that each piece tells a story — celebrating self-expression and modern sophistication. By merging traditional artistry with contemporary design, we have created jewellery that resonates with those who value authenticity and timeless elegance,” she adds.
Priced between INR 899 to INR 6,349. Available online.