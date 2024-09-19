Kicky & Perky unveils the Syra Collection, an exquisite line of Italian jewellery

Kicky & Perky, a brand celebrated for its handcrafted pure silver jewellery, has unveiled the Syra Collection — an exquisite line of Italian jewellery. This beautiful collection embodies subtle luxury and timeless elegance, allowing women to showcase their individuality through sophisticated, versatile designs.

The Syra Collection is meticulously crafted from 925 sterling silver using traditional Italian methods, resulting in lightweight and stunning pieces. It features a variety of items, including necklace sets, earrings, anklets, and bracelets, each adorned with luminous mother-of-pearl and irregular pearls, complemented by sleek chains in various plating options. The designs incorporate lovely floral motifs, precise geometric shapes, contemporary patterns, and intricate metal textures, making them suitable for any occasion — be it a formal gathering, business event, or a casual outing.