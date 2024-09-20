Get festive ready with the all new Utsav collection

“Our design ethos is anchored in accentuating the female form, deeply honoring female authority. Designed by a woman for women, our inspiration is drawn from sculpture and architecture, weaving in organic elements of the natural world to craft a distinct visual language. We are driven by the principle that modern luxury is not only about material and craftsmanship, but also about defining a bespoke language of identity and self-expression through a meticulously curated journey from design to delivery,” says Shweta, founder of Yuvrani Jaipur.

With the Utsav collection, Shweta has fused and combined her own creative universe of colours, patterns and shapes, as well as borrowed from Indian culture and craftsmanship as a whole. The collection is equal parts maximalist and humble. It is a vibrant confluence of tradition and modern sensibilities anchored in feminine silhouettes and eccentric patterns. Enveloped in a bohemian vibe, the collection features sharara sets, maxi dresses and more. A fuss-free line of celebratory wear dipped in a medley of lush hues and innately Indian details. With bright prints, embroideries and embellishments, the lightweight silhouettes are perfect to add an extra sparkle to your festivities.

Price starts at INR 4,000.

Available online.

