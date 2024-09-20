Karm by Zero Tolerance highlights the hardwork of skilled craftsmen

With zero formal education in design, but with a knack for learning by just observing and spending time at various manufacturing houses for hours with pattern makers, dyers, tailors, and at finishing stations, Prakhar Rao slowly but steadily learned the tricks of the trade and when he thought he was ready, he established his studio and launched his label Zero Tolerance in 2020. The Lucknow-based label launched its debut collection, Proud Browns in the following year. From a humble beginning to now showcasing his latest drop Karm at the London Fashion Week, Prakhar has come a long way, with celebrities like Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed, biggies like Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, DQ Salmaan, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar to name a few, flaunting his creations in style.

Prakhar’s Karm consists of 11 unique and voguish looks that promote South-Asian history and heritage by using an opulent contemporary style.

The designer worked hand-in-hand with skilled artisans to curate a collection that puts their karm (hard work) in the spotlight. He says, “I believe the artisans have not been given enough credit for the exquisite craftsmanship they showcase in a contemporary landscape. With my collection, I hope to achieve the same. Each of the 11 looks is a definition for empowerment and self-expression.”