Rimple and Harpreet Narula’s Firangi Mahal inspired by pre-Independence glamour and cultural fusion

Fashion is deeply intertwined with history, with much of what we wear shaped by past influences. There’s no denying that the British Raj left a lasting impression on Indian fashion, blending Western styles with traditional attire. Before colonisation, Indian clothing prioritised climate and convenience, but British rule introduced European elements, especially among the royals, while commoners embraced shirt-trouser combinations. Even the timeless sari saw a transformation as blouses and petticoats, once unfamiliar, were introduced, adding layers influenced by Western sensibilities. This fusion of Eastern and Western styles has become a hallmark of Indian fashion and it still resonates today. Showcasing this glamour and an interesting cultural fusion is fashion designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula’s latest drop Firangi Mahal. Rimple and Harpreet need no introduction. A real-life couple, who have made their mark in the fashion world, are a name to reckon with. Their label beautifully blends couture, craft, and heritage, drawing on ancient motifs, rich hues, and stories steeped in tradition. Known for their opulent bridal designs, the duo also crafted the costumes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and earlier, for Padmavat, as well as for films like Housefull 4 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We catch up with the masterminds behind Firangi Mahal to dive into the intricate details and unique elements that define the collection.

Glitz & glam

“Firangi Mahal draws its inspiration from the glamour and cultural fusion of the 1920s and 1930s, particularly in pre-independence India,” Rimple shares. The collection reflects a time when Indian royals began embracing a Western sartorial style, influenced by European design houses, while still retaining their rich heritage. “The edit stands out for its deep historical resonance, seamlessly blending Mughal, Indian, and European textiles and art forms, evoking a nostalgic ode to a bygone era,” she adds. The designers’ love for travel feeds into their creative process, with history, wanderlust, and archival treasures shaping the collection and celebrating a time when fashion and identity were intricately woven together.

Firangi Mahal also takes inspiration from iconic figures such as Devika Rani, Naseem Banu, Zubeida Begum, and Patience Cooper, who were not only celebrated film stars but also fashion trailblazers of their time. Rimple shares, “These women embodied the elegance and drama of the 1920s and 1930s, setting trends purely through their creativity and art, despite the absence of digital platforms. Their public appearances often showcased a seamless blend of Western and Indian styles.” The collection channels that same glamour, with design details reflecting their signature style — elaborate saris, velvet lehengas, shararas, and ornate jewellery — evoking the grace and opulence these women represented.