Get ready to bling this festive season
If going all out with bling is your style then the designer-wear Label Inc. by designers Rishika Jain Gupta and Vaishnavi Gupta along with Nikhar Gupta is your one-stop shop for things glittery, crystals, and jazz. We speak to them about their latest collection and more.
Tell us about the collection with rhinestones and crystals.
Rishika: Our collection is all about infusing your wardrobe with glamour, sparkle, and sophistication. Designed to enhance your presence, each piece stands out visually. We have a range of motifs on high-quality glass crystals and rhinestones that are handcrafted and allow customisation.
What kinds of pieces make the collection?
Vaishnavi: One can customise any fabric-related surface including shirts, blazers, cocktail dresses, birthday outfits, T-shirts, scarves/stoles, cushions, curtains, footwear, and accessories. We have also customised these motifs to be applied on leather boxes for luxe gifting purposes.
How did the thought of stonework come to you?
Nikhar: We discovered how menswear was booming in Kolkata and the concept of designer menswear was limited to patterns, embroidery, and formal wear. To brainstorm out of the box which was trendy, distinctive, and eye-catchy we moved on to crystals and later diversified its application to womenswear, menswear, and kidswear collections.
What makes the bling quotient a hit among Gen Z and millennials?
Rishika: Bling allows them to showcase their individuality and creativity. Blingy accessories are ideal for social media content. Its adaptability across styles and age groups makes it appealing for various occasions. With affordable options for high-quality rhinestones and crystals, younger consumers can enjoy the look of luxury without a hefty price tag.
How is this trend becoming a festive wear favourite?
Rishika: The sparkle and shine of stonework and trendy bling create a striking visual effect, making outfits stand out during festive celebrations embracing bold and eclectic styles. This alignment ensures that festive outfits look glamorous and stay relevant to contemporary fashion. Additionally, the bright lights during festivals complement the crystals uplifting the celebratory spirit from vibrancy.
How can one maintain the pieces?
Nikhar: Dry cleaning is the most effective way for rhinestones to preserve their adhesive for high durability. Machine washes can be harmful so you can dip the outfit in cold detergent water. Always iron on the reverse side and use a pressing cloth to protect the rhinestones. Keep the garment away from harsh chemicals and avoid fabric bleaching. Moreover, we are always there to replace any stones or for professional help.
Any new designs in the pipeline
Rishika: We keep an eye on social media to follow the latest trends and align them with our crystal world. For Puja and Diwali, we aspire to create motifs like Dhol(s), Durga MA eyes, and a stack of cards and coins for poker theme Diwali parties. We are also hyped up to create new motif themes for bachelor and cocktail parties besides preparing for the winter wedding season.
Price on Request.
259, Darga Road, Park Circus, Beniapukur