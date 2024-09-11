Gifting ideas for the festive season

The festive season is a time for devotion, joy, and celebration, and the natural scents from the Soulflower Festive Aromatherapy Gift Hamper can enhance the festive spirit. The soothing and energising fragrances of the essential oils help create a tranquil atmosphere for worship and family gatherings. These natural scents not only rejuvenate the senses but also infuse the space with positivity, elevating the spiritual ambiance of the festival. The Soulflower Festive Box features a selection of eight aroma oils, including Walk in the Wood, Soulgreen Aroma Oil, Love is in the Air, White Oudh, Midnight Jasmine, Rajnigandha, Aqua Forest, and Mandarin Orange, making it a perfect gift. The aroma oils can also be mixed to create unique blends, adding a special touch to the celebrations and deepening the connection to the divine.

Price: INR 1,500. Available online.