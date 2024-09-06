Upgrade your glam game this festive season with latest beauty products

With the festive season approaching, it's the perfect moment to start planning those eye-catching looks that will help you shine at every celebration and event. Whether preparing for a family gathering or festive traditions, everyone wants to exude glamour. Having the right tools can be crucial for achieving a flawless festive appearance.
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Seeker Highlighter is crafted to enhance all skin tones, delivering a luminous, radiant finish with a smooth texture. This versatile powder provides a buildable, ultra-reflective formula that mimics a liquid glow for a natural, lit-from-within look. Its silky texture blends effortlessly and is suitable for the face, eyes, and body. The pressed design ensures precise product pickup, and the elegant rose gold compact includes a mirror for ease of use. Ideal for both dry and wet application, this highlighter is free from talc, fragrance, and parabens.
Price: INR 4,500.
Elevate your lip game with Etude’s Over Glowy Tint that features a high-gloss, non-sticky formula which delivers rich, long-lasting colour with a comfortable feel. Its lightweight texture applies smoothly, offering a non-drying, hydrating finish that keeps your lips soft and supple. The Over Glowy Tint range includes six enchanting shades, each crafted to add a splash of fun and creativity to your beauty routine: Black Cat Rose Jelly: Channel a mischievous charm with this deep rose hue, perfect for adding an enigmatic touch to your look. Peach Forest of Healing: Embrace the soothing warmth of this soft peach shade for a natural, rejuvenated glow. Ddori Apple Red: Bring a bold, refreshing burst of colour with this vibrant apple red, ideal for channeling your inner fruit goddess. Baby Otter Brown: Enjoy the understated elegance of this gentle brown, offering a subtle, sophisticated tint for everyday wear. Bambi Cherry: Add a playful, sweet vibe with this cherry shade, reminiscent of a joyful stroll through a whimsical forest. Pink’s Tone: Brighten your look with this lively pink, designed to infuse a pop of fun and youthful energy into any makeup ensemble.
Price: INR 950.
Kiko Milano Lashes Waterproof Mascara offers volume-enhancing benefits with a unique water-resistant formula. Perfect for creating wide-open eyes with a striking, smudge-proof effect, this mascara features a distinctive spiral applicator that pairs with its ultra-smooth texture to coat each lash individually. The waterproof formula delivers added volume and definition for a flawless, long-lasting finish, ensuring professional-quality results and effortless application.
Price: INR 890.
PureSense Watermelon Burst Face Serum is a potent skincare solution featuring 2% Hyaluronic Acid, designed to instantly hydrate and achieve a glass skin effect. This lightweight, fast-absorbing serum combines a unique 4-way action blend, including three sizes of Hyaluronic Acid, 100% real watermelon extract, prebiotic moisturisers, and a powerful mix of vitamins B3, B5, C, and E. The formula enhances skin glow, firmness, elasticity, and plumpness while locking in moisture for up to 72 hours. Suitable for all skin types and dermatologically tested, it also includes Japanese rice extract for added hydration, resulting in an intensely hydrated and radiant finish. The serum is clinically proven to deliver visible results within days. With its plant-based moisturisers and vitamins, it illuminates the skin for a youthful glow.
Price: INR 695.
Elevate your skincare with Soulflower's CSMS (Cleanse, Serum, Moisturize, Sunscreen) routine, featuring Vitamin C-rich products for glowing skin. Soulflower Vitamin C Green Tea Brightening Face Wash: Exfoliates and lightens skin with Vitamin C, Basil, Licorice, and Green Tea, leaving it refreshed and bright. Soulflower 30X Vitamin C Serum: Brightens and improves skin texture with 10% Kakadu Plum, Ascorbyl Glucoside, and Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, suitable for all skin types. Soulflower Face Gel Moisturizer: Hydrates with ceramides and niacinamide, controlling oil and enhancing skin health. Ideal for all skin types. Soulflower Hyaluronic Invisible Sunscreen Gel: Provides hydration and broad-spectrum protection with a fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula.
Price: INR 350 to INR 550.
Elevate Your Look with Kylie Cosmetics’ Dramatic Eyes and Sculpted Cheeks. Define your features and enjoy a sun-kissed radiance with Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Bronzing Powder. It offers a velvet-matte finish and buildable coverage, letting you control the intensity of your bronze. The lightweight, vegan formula applies smoothly for a flawless, natural look. Also, Enhance your lashes with Kylash Volume Mascara. This clean, vegan formula ensures dramatic volume, length, and curl with its specially designed brush. Enjoy a clump-free, smudge-proof finish with rich, intense color and weightless fibers.
Price: INR 2,000 to INR 2,400.
Pattern’s New Hair Care Ranges — Hydrating Range and the Color Care Range is perfect for the festive season. Tackle dry, frizzy hair with Pattern’s Hydrating Range, featuring Kiwi extract, Carrot oil, and Foxtail Amarantus seed extract. The shampoo deeply cleanses and moisturises without stripping natural oils, while the conditioner hydrates and smooths for a soft, manageable finish. It is ideal for soothing dry scalps and revitalising hair. Keep colour-treated hair vibrant with Pattern’s Color Care Range. Enriched with Fig, Chia seed, and Buriti extracts, this range hydrates, enhances shine, and prolongs colour while protecting against UV damage. The shampoo strengthens and the conditioner deeply nourishes for soft, frizz-free hair.
Price: INR 2,260 (each).
The ‘Pomegranate Makeup Trend’ is capturing attention in the beauty world with its rich, rosy hues. For an effortless way to embrace this look, Bindt Beauty’s Multi-Use Tint in Rust Pink is your perfect tool. This tint simplifies your beauty routine by delivering a fresh, subtle blush inspired by the pomegranate trend, and can be used on your cheeks, lips, and eyelids. Its versatility ensures a unified, radiant finish with just one product. Transform your makeup routine with Bindt Beauty’s Multi-Use Tint in Rust Pink, ideal for achieving that pomegranate-inspired glow. This multifunctional balm enhances cheeks, lips, and lids with vibrant color while nourishing your skin. A luxurious, clean tint that combines blush and lip stain in one, it’s the ultimate addition to your beauty collection.
Price: INR 1,299.
Discover Fiore’s Celestial Oil Cleansing Gel, a luxurious cleansing solution formulated with a blend of powerful oils including Black Jamaican Castor Oil, Blue Tansy Oil, Grape-seed Oil, Blue Spirulina extract, and Vitamin E. This unique cleanser transitions from a gel to an oil and then to a milk-like texture when it encounters water. This transformation ensures effortless removal of makeup, sunscreen, and impurities while rinsing off easily. Packed with antioxidants, it calms and revitalizes the skin. The formula is free from artificial fragrances and colors, with its vibrant blue hue coming naturally from Blue Spirulina. Experience gentle yet effective cleansing with Fiore’s Celestial Oil Cleansing Gel, leaving your skin soft, clean, and nourished. Suitable for all skin types, this product is natural, vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, formaldehyde, and silicones, and is dermatologically tested.
Price: INR 899.
Transform your hair care routine with the L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisture 3-Step Routine, featuring a powerful shampoo, conditioner, and night cream designed to deliver superior hydration. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this trio provides an extraordinary 72 hours of moisture, ensuring your hair stays soft, vibrant, and full of life. The shampoo gently cleanses while infusing your strands with essential hydration, the conditioner deeply nourishes and detangles for smooth, manageable hair, and the night cream offers overnight moisture and rejuvenation. Perfect for making a stunning impression at Ganpati and throughout any celebration, this set keeps your hair looking refreshed and fabulous all day long.
Price: INR 1,405.
Reveal the secrets to radiant, sun-kissed beauty with the Moira Sculpt & Bronze Palette, a versatile 6-shade collection designed to contour, bronze, and highlight effortlessly for a flawless, glowing complexion. Whether you’re aiming for a subtle daytime radiance or a bold evening look, this palette adapts quickly to your needs. Streamline your beauty routine with this chic, easy-to-use palette that simplifies your makeup application. Complement your look with Moira’s Lip Bloom Lipstick Pencil, offering a creamy, matte finish that stays put all day. Available in various shades to suit any outfit, this jumbo liner and lipstick duo is perfect for festivals or everyday elegance.
Price: INR 1,100 to INR 2,470.
Pamper your skin with Skeyndor’s Aquatherm Bi-Zone Soft Mask, a gentle yet effective addition to your skincare routine. This luxurious gel mask is enriched with thermal water, providing a refreshing and calming experience that's perfect for sensitive and dehydrated skin. It works swiftly to soothe irritation and reduce redness, making it an excellent choice for those dealing with skin prone to irritation or couperose. Designed to offer immediate relief, this mask not only comforts the skin but also enhances its overall hydration and balance, ensuring a healthier, more radiant complexion. Ideal for anyone seeking a nurturing, calming treatment for delicate skin.
Price: INR 1,880.
Unlock the full potential of rejuvenation with Jeannot Ceuticals Intensive Skin Renewal Ampoule, a revolutionary skincare treatment designed to transform your skin and enhance its vitality. This advanced ampoule offers a multifaceted approach to skincare, delivering profound hydration, plumping, smoothing, and firming effects. It goes beyond conventional treatments by deeply penetrating the skin to restore its youthful glow and resilience. With consistent use, you’ll notice a visible improvement in texture and firmness, leaving your skin looking revitalized and radiant. Elevate your skincare regimen with this exceptional ampoule for a complete skin transformation.
Price: INR 1,340.
FCL Radiance Cream provides a comprehensive solution for addressing aging, hyperpigmentation, and protecting against photodamage. This lightweight cream enhances your skin's luminosity and shows noticeable improvements in pigmentation within just a week. Its advanced, stable ingredients work at a cellular level for superior results. Enriched with cutting-edge components like Plant C Stem Vigna radiata, Mandelic Acid, and UVinul A Plus, this day cream protects against daily environmental stressors while rejuvenating your skin for a radiant appearance.
Complementing this, the FCL Intensive Night Serum works overnight to repair damage and reveal refreshed skin by morning. This potent serum combines Retinol, Ceramides, and Peptides to address aging signs, enhance complexion, and fortify the skin barrier, offering anti-pollution benefits. It supports the skin's natural regeneration process overnight with its unique DDS Technology infusion.
Price: INR 1,755 to INR 1,875.
Elevate your festivities with the Kass Care Ultimate Brightening Serum, a skincare essential designed to enhance your glow. This luxurious serum is enriched with potent antioxidants, including 3-O-ethyl ascorbate (Vitamin C), exotic Kesar, and Candida extract, all working together to revitalize your skin. It combats oxidative damage, reduces dullness, and promotes a radiant, healthy complexion. The serum not only rejuvenates your skin but also imparts a luminous, vibrant glow, making it perfect for celebrating in style. Bid farewell to lackluster skin and welcome a stunning, captivating radiance with every application.
Price: INR 1,110.
Explore your creative side with The Body Shop’s Freestyle Colour Pigments. This versatile, buildable color crème is perfect for enhancing lips, cheeks, and eyes, offering a range of fun, flattering shades in both matte and shimmer finishes. Infused with Community Fair Trade organic virgin coconut oil from Samoa, the formula features 90% natural-origin ingredients that nourish and hydrate your skin and lips without any stickiness or dryness. Whether you're aiming for a subtle tint or a bold, dramatic look, these pigments blend effortlessly into any style.
Price: INR 1,495.
The festive season is all about joy, celebration, and showing appreciation, and what could be more thoughtful than a carefully selected gift? Rather than sticking to traditional presents, consider giving the gift of self-care with Rivona Naturals. Their collection features a variety of soothing skincare sets and enchanting fragrances that provide a unique and meaningful touch. Rivona Naturals’ offerings are designed to indulge and pamper, making them perfect for those who cherish a bit of luxury and relaxation. This season, elevate your gift-giving by choosing Rivona’s exquisite self-care products, ensuring your presents are not only memorable but also add an extra layer of delight to the celebrations.
Available online.
The Ikonic ME Mini Speedy Hair Dryer boasts a 1000W motor that dries your hair quickly while remaining quiet. Its lightweight and foldable design make it easy to pack, and the safety stand ensures it stays stable when set down. With two speed settings and a nozzle for precise styling, you can achieve the perfect finish. Safety is a priority with an auto shutoff feature, and the removable filter simplifies cleaning. Plus, the long power cord and convenient hanging loop add extra flexibility. Compact, charming, and incredibly practical—this is your ultimate travel accessory.
Price: INR 1,550.
The Xtreme Crimp is equipped with extra-long, wide ceramic plates, it offers excellent texture and volume while cutting down on crimping time. The advanced ceramic plates heat uniformly to avoid overheating, keeping your hair healthier and frizz-free. Enjoy seamless styling from any angle with the 360° swivel cord, and benefit from the quick heating function for instant results. The digital display and adjustable temperature settings from 140°C to 230°C make it easy to achieve your desired look. Get ready swiftly and effortlessly with Xtreme Crimp!
Price: INR 2,990.