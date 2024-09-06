Upgrade your glam game this festive season with latest beauty products

Pamper your skin with Skeyndor’s Aquatherm Bi-Zone Soft Mask, a gentle yet effective addition to your skincare routine. This luxurious gel mask is enriched with thermal water, providing a refreshing and calming experience that's perfect for sensitive and dehydrated skin. It works swiftly to soothe irritation and reduce redness, making it an excellent choice for those dealing with skin prone to irritation or couperose. Designed to offer immediate relief, this mask not only comforts the skin but also enhances its overall hydration and balance, ensuring a healthier, more radiant complexion. Ideal for anyone seeking a nurturing, calming treatment for delicate skin.

Price: INR 1,880. Available online.

Unlock the full potential of rejuvenation with Jeannot Ceuticals Intensive Skin Renewal Ampoule, a revolutionary skincare treatment designed to transform your skin and enhance its vitality. This advanced ampoule offers a multifaceted approach to skincare, delivering profound hydration, plumping, smoothing, and firming effects. It goes beyond conventional treatments by deeply penetrating the skin to restore its youthful glow and resilience. With consistent use, you’ll notice a visible improvement in texture and firmness, leaving your skin looking revitalized and radiant. Elevate your skincare regimen with this exceptional ampoule for a complete skin transformation.

Price: INR 1,340. Available online.