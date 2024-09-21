Renowned Kolkata brand forays into luxury accessories with the launch of its sub-brand at Milan Fashion Week

A

The theme Essence of You was reflected in the art installation of back to nature theme of black coal columns with rough diamonds in heavy blocks of crystals scattered around with lava rocks at the bottom of the coal base and the jewellery displayed on the coal.

Celebrating oneself through happiness is the essence of an individual was displayed through nine jewellery designs in lab grown diamonds and gold, depicting the happy dance of the peacock as it smells the rain; the movement of water as raindrops, river or simply the movement of it. The movement of our clothes as we manifest our happiness, the wave of the saree or the twirl of happiness that we do as an expression of our joy.

The bags were inspired from the Indian batua and the different styles of it. Essence of You is that we carry our world in our bags and the different versions of the batua in soft black and white napa leather with a rich mother of pearl shell highlighting the logo carries the essence of our personality.

Inspired by the artful alchemy of metals harmoniously blended with the luxury of fine fragrances. Each Sennes fragrance transcends you from one captivating note to another, embodying pure elegance. Elevating the essence of fine jewellery into the world of scents, each bottle is inspired by the opulence of gold and silver, reflecting the artful alchemy of these precious metals.

The perfumes were placed on two pedestals. The room was darkened with lights focused on the bottles for the immersive experience of smell with the room infused with the fragrance of the perfume collection. Silver bottling for men and golden bottles for women made for a stunning display amidst the darkened room with focused lights on the bottles. The light reflecting off the crystal caps made for interesting golden and silver patterns on the walls to corroborate the theme of Alchemy.

To top it all the different rooms had curated binaural music which was aimed at healing and calming frequencies with a meditative zone created with the diamond and chakra theme projected on a wall which made the experience of all the guests a completely immersive sensorial experience.