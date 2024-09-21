Renowned Kolkata brand forays into luxury accessories with the launch of its sub-brand at Milan Fashion Week
After winning the hearts of people for generations with its finely crafted gold and diamond jewlleries, The House of Senco recently launched its latest sub-brand Sennes during the Milan Fashion Week. The sub-brand's debut collection is all about exquisite luxury and also forays into premium leather bags and hand-crafted perfumes along with its expertise in jewellery, which is made with lab-grown diamonds. The objective of the collection is to present the patrons with ultimate luxurious items that appeal to their senses and resonate with them.
In a candid conversation Joita Sen, director and head of marketing and design, Senco Gold and Diamonds throws more light on the new launch.
Excerpts:
Tell us about the launch of 'Sennes' in Milan Fashion Week?
During the Milano Fashion Week, a new Indian luxury brand - Sennes, from the House of Senco, had its debut launch event at Amy D Arte Spazio, Via Lovanio, on September 18 and 19 with exclusive collections of the new-age luxury - lab grown diamond jewelleries, leather bags and fine fragrances, with a theme that celebrated the Essence of You.
What is 'Sennes' all about?
Sennes believes in creating a realm of hand-crafted luxury, where artistry blends with craftsmanship to create a universe where style and sustainability transpires, where every detail is a work of art and where luxury transcends boundaries. With a commitment to premium quality, every Sennes product is meticulously curated by master artisans and crafted to perfection. At the heart of Sennes is the decades-long legacy of the House of Senco, the trusted jewellery brand that reflects the essence of rich craftsmanship.
Sennes offers ethically sourced cultured aiamond jewelleries, finest leather bags and accessories, sourced from eco-conscious tanneries that follow environmental guidelines and fine fragrances. At Sennes, it’s all about enjoying the luxury of the senses and this is what sets the brand apart. It’s not just its individual product category, but the exquisite synergy they create when experienced together. At Sennes, you can grace yourself with the dazzle of diamonds, while complementing it with a bag, which is lavish and stylish, with your gracious-self enveloped in exquisite fragrance.
How is the reception of 'Sennes' there?
The theme and designs were enthusiastically appreciated by fashion industry personnels, journalists and influencers of the Milan fashion world alike with the common exclamation that “it’s something different!” as they did the rounds of the fashion week presentations.
They loved the immersive experience at the event, which was curated for everyone to enjoy with the luxury of all their senses. They found the idea of reflecting the essence of oneself in happiness via jewellery, bags and fragrance, very thoughtful and creative.
Tell us about the debut collection of 'Sennes'.
The theme Essence of You was reflected in the art installation of back to nature theme of black coal columns with rough diamonds in heavy blocks of crystals scattered around with lava rocks at the bottom of the coal base and the jewellery displayed on the coal.
Celebrating oneself through happiness is the essence of an individual was displayed through nine jewellery designs in lab grown diamonds and gold, depicting the happy dance of the peacock as it smells the rain; the movement of water as raindrops, river or simply the movement of it. The movement of our clothes as we manifest our happiness, the wave of the saree or the twirl of happiness that we do as an expression of our joy.
The bags were inspired from the Indian batua and the different styles of it. Essence of You is that we carry our world in our bags and the different versions of the batua in soft black and white napa leather with a rich mother of pearl shell highlighting the logo carries the essence of our personality.
Inspired by the artful alchemy of metals harmoniously blended with the luxury of fine fragrances. Each Sennes fragrance transcends you from one captivating note to another, embodying pure elegance. Elevating the essence of fine jewellery into the world of scents, each bottle is inspired by the opulence of gold and silver, reflecting the artful alchemy of these precious metals.
The perfumes were placed on two pedestals. The room was darkened with lights focused on the bottles for the immersive experience of smell with the room infused with the fragrance of the perfume collection. Silver bottling for men and golden bottles for women made for a stunning display amidst the darkened room with focused lights on the bottles. The light reflecting off the crystal caps made for interesting golden and silver patterns on the walls to corroborate the theme of Alchemy.
To top it all the different rooms had curated binaural music which was aimed at healing and calming frequencies with a meditative zone created with the diamond and chakra theme projected on a wall which made the experience of all the guests a completely immersive sensorial experience.
Tell us how and why did you think of lab grown diamonds?
Sennes ventures into lab grown diamonds with a vision of offering new-age luxury with an eco-conscious approach. Lab grown diamonds match the mined diamonds in all its properties at a much lesser pocket pinch, comparatively. Hence, Sennes aims to create and fulfill aspirational luxury via the lab-grown diamond jewelleries.
Are lab grown diamonds and real diamonds the same thing?
Lab-grown diamonds are as real as mined diamonds. Except for its origin, all the physical and chemical properties of a lab-grown diamond are identical to that of a mined diamond, which are certified by trusted bodies like GIA, IGI, SGL, etc, all across the globe.
Tell us what are the kinds of leather bags available and what makes them unique?
Inspired by Italian designs and handcrafted by the master-artisans in leather, finely executing the designs into marvelous creations, each Sennes bag exemplifies a symphony of passion and precision. Only the finest leather, sourced from responsible tanneries that follows environmental guidelines, is chosen to craft a Sennes bag which is bespoke luxury. From the initial conception to the final embellishment, Sennes portrays thoughtful details in each painstakingly hand-stitched seam, impeccable hand-painted edges and affixed metal adornments. With each creation, Sennes offers an experience that transcends the ordinary into luxury.
Also first time perfume launch what are the kinds of perfume that will be available?
The fragrances for women are in the floral, fruity and oriental to cater to the different preferences of women. For Men the perfumes are from the family of Aqua, Musk and fiugere. The perfumes are for morning, day and evening wear.
Where will u get all 'Sennes' products in India
On our website and Sennes showrooms in Kolkata (Forum mall, City Centre 2 and Mani Square mall), Delhi and Chandigarh.