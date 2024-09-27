New edit Chandni Raat is an imagined re-interpretation of glimmering full moon nights and the haze of its gentle afterglow

Is fascinating how humans, with their knowledge, creativity, and interpretation of the world, have personified countless elements of nature. The moon, in particular, has been glorified, romanticised, and revered as an auspicious symbol across cultures and belief systems. Its luminous beauty has inspired poetry, art, and endless tales. Fashion brand Dressfolk’s festive collection Chandni Raat beautifully captures this celestial charm, drawing upon the moon’s brilliance and the deep-rooted significance it holds in various traditions and philosophies.

Founder of Dressfolk, Nitin Mehrotra, shares about the inspiration behind the collection, saying, “Chandni Raat is an imagined re-interpretation of glimmering full moon nights and the haze of its gentle afterglow.”

He elaborates further, explaining the cultural and spiritual significance of the moon, saying, “In the Indian context, a full moon night, or Chandni Raat, is an auspicious time for introspection, celebration, and a renewed sense of connection to the cosmos. From its role in ancient Indian medicine (Ayurveda) to its influence on festivities, prana, and emotional regulation, the moon’s enduring beauty continues to inspire artistic expression — poets have composed verses, musicians have created melodies inspired by its rhythms” Nitin highlights, “Through this collection, we have drawn upon the shimmering night sky to create designs that reflect its timeless allure.”