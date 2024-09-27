This new collection brings an element of poetry in the festive season

Eka, the brainchild of designer Rina Singh, has unveiled its latest festive collection, 110006, inspired by the vibrant bylanes of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. This collection encapsulates the essence of the festive season, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Rina describes her design philosophy succinctly, saying, “I create poetry in the moods I develop each season,” emphasising the emotional connection woven into each piece.

The collection is a celebration of sustainability and craftsmanship, utilising materials such as zari, handloom cotton, linen, and gota. Rina notes that the aim was to create garments for women that offer something uniquely reflective of their identities during this seasonal transition. “The idea behind the collection was to cater to the distinctive voice of the women of Eka. She may want to be eclectic with her fashion. She wouldn’t want to wear a lehenga in a traditional way. She may want to pair a dress and a dupatta. Her fashion reflects that she’s moved beyond the consciousness of her own body,” she explains, highlighting a focus on voluminous silhouettes and softer colour palettes.