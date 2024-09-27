This new collection brings an element of poetry in the festive season

Eka, the brainchild of designer Rina Singh, has unveiled its latest festive collection, 110006, inspired by the vibrant bylanes of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. This collection encapsulates the essence of the festive season, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Rina describes her design philosophy succinctly, saying, “I create poetry in the moods I develop each season,” emphasising the emotional connection woven into each piece.
The collection is a celebration of sustainability and craftsmanship, utilising materials such as zari, handloom cotton, linen, and gota. Rina notes that the aim was to create garments for women that offer something uniquely reflective of their identities during this seasonal transition. “The idea behind the collection was to cater to the distinctive voice of the women of Eka. She may want to be eclectic with her fashion. She wouldn’t want to wear a lehenga in a traditional way. She may want to pair a dress and a dupatta. Her fashion reflects that she’s moved beyond the consciousness of her own body,” she explains, highlighting a focus on voluminous silhouettes and softer colour palettes.
In a bold departure from traditional festive wear, which often features loud colours, Rina opts for a more subdued approach. “I thought why not twist it a little and offer something contemporary and modern,” she states. The garments feature pastel watercolours layered with organza, creating an artistic and poetic visual experience.
The campaign for this collection was shot at the iconic Jama Masjid, further rooting it in its Delhi heritage. Rina recounts how music from old films filled the air while sourcing materials in Chandni Chowk. “Without realising, it became the backdrop for my collection, and in a way, it connects the dots about where this edit comes from, and what it is,” she says.
The brand’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its collaboration with local artisans and weavers. The designer emphasises that sustaining crafts and livelihoods is a crucial pillar of her brand, saying, “I work with the same weavers and artisans and build my brand language around it.” This approach not only preserves traditional techniques like block printing but also fosters a deeper connection between the wearer and their clothing.
As Eka’s 110006 collection rolls out, it promises to resonate with those who appreciate fashion as an art form—where every piece tells a story steeped in culture and creativity.
Price starts at INR 15,000. Available online.
— Anshula Dhulekar