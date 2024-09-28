This designer label celebrates the launch of its Kolkata store and festive collection
Homegrown label, Ojasvini, run by mother-daughter duo designer Aparna Phumbra and Malavika Phumbra Keswani recently found a new nest in the city. Along with a gala launch of the store, it was also a day to launch a festive line. We speak to Aparna to know more.
Excerpts:
Tell us about your latest collection
It’s all about a modern fusion of contemporary cuts complemented with rich Indian embroidery. The colour palette evokes optimism and grandeur- shades of bright festive hues, ensuring you will be wearing it now, and for all the occasions to come. The attires have exceptional embellishments like Cutdaana, Pearls, Zari, Dori, Threadwork, Dabka, Applique Sequins, and more. We want to offer luxury that reflects our client’s style and create ‘made to measure’ stunning outfits, tailored to the minute detail.
Why did you think this was the right time to open your new store?
With the experience that we have, it was about time to have a physical outlet where we could interact with our patrons and give them a one-stop shop for their fashion needs. The festive season is right around the corner with Teej, Durga Puja, and Diwali. So this time was ideal for us to launch the store replete with classics like lehengas, shararas, gowns, capes, drapes, straight suits, coord sets amongst others.
What are the trending festive colours this year?
Burnt orange, Fuschia, bottle green
Which are the fabrics you like to work with?
The label’s USP lies in its fine, intricate handwork on lush fabrics like Organza, Georgette, and Chiffon, stylizing and attention to detail, emerging into a classic and magnificent elegance in women’s wear.
One overrated and one underrated fashion trend.
Overrated - coord sets. Underrated - different skirt patterns with drapes and Shararas
What are the festive essentials this season?
Shararas, drape sarees, short jackets with intricate embroidery.
What kind of accessories would go along with the collection?
Polki and Kundan jewelry
Are you currently working on any new collection?
We are working on our spring summer ‘25. You can expect appliqués, pearls, and delicate embroideries. We’re expanding with a western wear range with a touch of our signature hand embroidery.
Available at 26, Sarat Bose Road