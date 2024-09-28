This homegrown brand from Uttarakhand is reviving traditional Pahadi jewellery

Madhurima Singh and Parth Khandelwal, co-founders of Ejaa bring to the world the aesthetics of pahadi jewellery on 92.5 hallmark silver pieces. Inspired by flora and fauna, their statement pieces include guluband, pahuchi, champakali, nath and jhumki. We caught up with Madhurima to find out more about their latest collection, Ejaa Vintage.
Why the thought of launching traditional jewelry in silver when it’s mostly done in gold?
Traditionally, most of the pahadi jewellery is made in gold, though some limited designs are worn in silver also. Additionally, some traditional designs were fading away due to their heavy weight or old- fashioned look. By crafting these pieces in lightweight silver and adding a contemporary twist, we aim at reviving these designs and keeping the art form alive. Rising gold costs and changing preferences for versatile, everyday wear inspired us to choose silver.
What are the design aesthetics of the brand?
Incorporating intricate motifs and patterns rooted in Pahadi culture are reflected in the brand. We have also incorporated the rich history and craftsmanship of the region, including modernising traditional designs to make them more versatile for everyday wear.
How do you incorporate traditional motifs and designs for the modern audience?
We try to keep the traditional designs as true to their roots as possible while making them suitable for modern wear. For example, the traditional Hasuli neckpiece used to weigh around 800 grams, which is pretty heavy for today’s tastes. So, we created a lighter version at 250 grams, keeping the design completely intact.
What are the tips for caring for silver jewellery?
Avoid moisture from water, perfumes, lotions, and harsh cleaners. Use anti-tarnish pouches, and zip locks to store. Use a home-made solution of baking soda and water. Mix into a paste, gently rub with a soft cloth, then rinse and dry thoroughly. Wearing your silver jewellery regularly can actually help prevent tarnish. Avoid rough handling that could cause scratches or damage.
Any wedding essentials from your collections?
You can style them any way you like—layer them up for a dramatic effect or choose vintage pieces for a classic touch. Our jewellery shines especially in sangeet ceremonies, adding elegance and charm to your special moments.
Are you currently working on any new collection?
Yes, we’re developing a new line of lighter-weight jewellery designed for everyday wear which includes new pieces like hoops (munade), rings, earrings, and hand bracelets.
Price on request
Available online