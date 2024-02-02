Prints By Radhika epitomises the richness of Indian textiles and colours in its new edit

Beginning 2024 on a festive note, Prints By Radhika embarks on a journey crafted with the richness of Indian textiles and colours. The brand is embracing the New Year with its love for craftsmanship and festive fervour.Jashn, the new collection, is a celebratory invitation into the world of Prints by Radhika.

Radhika Rawat Chopra, founder of the brand, tells us that Jashn, as the name stands, is a feeling of celebration and joy, which represents the mood of women, which is festive, fun, playful and classic. “It is a celebration of our love for all that India resonates with — that’s festivity, weddings and its crafts. Through this collection, we embrace the warmth of winter weddings and the new beginnings the festival Lohri brought with it. We have explored the versatility of velvets in rich, jewel tones and celebrated it with enticing motifs and embellishments,” says Radhika, who recently opened a flagship store in Jaipur.

All the designs are hand-painted and then embellished with hand embroidery. “We have used winter tones and a balance of pastels and bright shades, which Indian women prefer,” she says.

The new collection offers a diverse range of distinctive and elegant looks that promise warmth and cosiness throughout the season.

Some of the standout pieces include a surreal, regal kaftan in a mesmerising shade of pink; the silhouette beautifully blending the rich colour palette with multi-coloured floral prints. The free-flowing, long-sleeved kaftan is enhanced with embellishments including sequins, coins and pearls.

The elegant yet versatile georgette printed sequin Ruffle Sari is perfect for wedding festivities. It comes with a booti work blouse featuring intricate sequin detailing.

The luscious grey printed velvet kurta gharara set hand embroidered with intricate detailing on the silhouette is yet another standout piece. The embroidered organza dupatta paired with the deep V-neck short kurta and flared gharara completes the festive look.

“The black satin draped skirt with a thigh-high slit comes with a cropped blouse with intricate booti detailing. Paired with a long full-sleeved georgette jacket with sequin work, this stunning three-piece outfit exudes grace and glamour. All the outfits from the collection will look ethereal when paired with vintage jewellery, especially polki and Victorian pieces,” adds the designer.

Price starts at Rs 45,000.

Available online.

