Ostilos Party Edit strikes the perfect balance between edgy flair and contemporary chic

Ostilos, a young fashion brand, has launched its Party Edit. It is a fusion of cutting-edge fashion and versatile style with amazing cuts, striking the perfect balance between edgy flair and contemporary chic. From bold tailored shirts and trousers for men to alluring dresses, tops, and skirts for women, it appeals to a spectrum of tastes with a commitment to comfort.

What sets this collection apart is its inclusive approach, crafting designs that transcend seasonal norms and caters to all body sizes. The silhouettes are expertly tailored to enhance natural curves, instilling a sense of confidence that resonates with the energy of young minds. It breathes new life into traditional elements like corsets, presenting a modern twist that aligns seamlessly with current fashion trends.

Also read: Summer Somewhere's Summer In The City takes us to the streets of Milan

Simran Lalwani, founder and creative director, Ostilos, says, “While crafting the collection, we’ve ventured beyond conventions, embracing newer fabrics and redefining silhouettes. It’s all about that comfy-cool vibe. We’re diving into the whole sheer trend, tossing in some wrinkle-resistant shirts, and jazzing it up with a fresh, party-ready colour palette.”

Ostilos Party Edit

Ostilos Party Edit

The brand has incorporated midi-length and maxi dresses to capture a versatile yet elevated aesthetic. Together, these influences have converged in creating a collection that celebrates diversity in design, ensuring every piece resonates with style, grace, and a hint of daring sophistication.

Elaborating on the design and concept behind the collection, Simran says, “You will find graceful skirts and structured corsets as well as flowing dresses and tailored men’s shirts. Our focus is luxury and finesse. The outfits are in rich, winter-inspired hues, which evoke a sense of warmth and opulence.”

Also read: Aprajita Toor's Kaya Gladiators are created by borrowing the geometry of Kayan tribe rings

The colour palette, featuring neutrals, reds, and greens like chilli pepper, space cherry, cornstalk, emerald, and smoky black, adds depth and warmth to the collection, echoing the richness of the winter season. “We have elevated the collection’s dynamism by adding a range of slip satin dresses, while our innovative use of knits—from ribs and lycra to denim—adds a tactile richness that is captivating. Whether you’re stepping into a gala evening or a chic soirée, this edit will elevate your look with its impeccable design and distinctive palette,” adds the founder.

She also gives us some tips on accessorising the collection. “Women can personalise their looks with the perfect blend of jewellery, heels, and statement bags, while men can elevate their style with well-chosen shoes and jackets,” Simran signs off.

Price starts at Rs 1,799.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

