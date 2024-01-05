Summer Somewhere's Summer In The City takes us to the streets of Milan

Summer Somewhere presents another edition of Summer In The City, this time taking the collection to the streets of Milan.

With this drop, the brand aims to create styles that are transitional and can be worn out and about in a city setting and not just in a tropical destination. “The collection is deeply inspired by vintage silhouettes but we modernised them with updated fabrics, colours and prints,” says Meghna Goyal, founder, Summer Somewhere.

The collection introduces several new effortless styles in a colour palette of reds, blacks, and blush pinks. Each piece is designed to dress up or down, allowing wearers to transition seamlessly from a relaxed day along the shores of Lake Como to an enchanting evening in the heart of Milan.

Summer In The City Milan edition

“A few key styles include a slinky satin red slip dress, a breezy linen abstract printed co-ord set that can be worn in so many different ways, and a pastel dip-dyed ruched dress. The styles are more elevated and can be worn to special occasions as well. Our satin dresses can be paired with loafers or sneakers for a casual look or you can wear them with heels for a special occasion,” she says.

Picking two standout pieces, Meghna adds, “The Fes Dress and Sete Dress are must-haves as they epitomise the fusion of summer and urban chic.”

Her accessorising tip is to wear dainty gold accessories and scrappy sandals as they pair beautifully with the effortless styles.

Price starts at Rs 2,790.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

