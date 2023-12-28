Kaveri opens three new stores across India

Lakmé Fashion Week designer Kaveri Lalchand opens the doors to new stores as part of her continued endeavour to expand her retail experiences across India with more stores on the horizon in 2024. These openings mark a significant stride in her vision to proliferate access to luxurious linen fashion, unveiling fresh avenues for style enthusiasts nationwide. The expansion further solidifies Kaveri’s commitment to redefining contemporary elegance.

Following the triumph of her Kala Ghoda flagship store, Kaveri extends her sartorial legacy with a second home in the sparkling hub of Bandra and a captivating retail haven in the Manchester of India, Ahmedabad. These splendid additions promise to usher in a new era of effortlessly stylish, breezy silhouettes crafted in contemporary linen. Adding to her repertoire, 'Love by Kaveri,' nestled in God’s own country- Kochi that embraces an ethos of creative expression and offers an array of resplendent holiday, lifestyle, and home wear for both men and women—sustainably designed for timeless living.

Kaveri Lalchand’s designs are a testament to meticulous craftsmanship, blending innovative techniques with traditional artistry to curate a vibrant range of contemporary styles. From everyday wardrobe staples like tunics, kaftans, and saris to chic co-ord sets, her creations exude a sense of empowerment, whimsy, and eternal style—embodying her mission to make 'Everyday Beautiful' through the splendor of luxurious linen.

Kaveri store

Kaveri Bandra

Expanding her offerings, Kaveri introduces 'Baby K,' a delightful collection of fine linen wear for children featuring her signature designs. Additionally, 'Couture by Kaveri' presents an exclusive interpretation of wedding and festive wear in linen, adorned with intricate embroidery and the touch of Kaveri’s glamour and elegance.

Embracing global horizons, the House of Kaveri now ventures into the Middle East as well with an expanding online presence.

Kaveri Lalchand says, “This expansion marks an exciting chapter for the House of Kaveri. Our new stores are a testament to our commitment to offer exquisite, sustainable fashion that celebrates individuality and elegance. Each piece is crafted with love and creativity, aimed at making every day a celebration of beauty and comfort.”

Kaveri’s vibrant collections in luxurious linen are also available at her flagship store in Chennai as well as online.