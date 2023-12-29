Snitch introduces Sukajan jackets inspired by the rich tapestry of Japanese culture

Snitch introduces a timeless fashion collection — Sukajan — inspired by the rich tapestry of the Japanese culture. Each piece in this collection tells a unique story where the motifs symbolise the duality of existence.

Siddharth Dungarwal, founder of Snitch, tells us that the collection represents a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. From fierce dragon motifs to sleek cherry blossoms, it is a testament to the innovative ideology of the brand, which creates timeless designs.

Also read: Irasva Fine Jewellery launches Nizam Heritage Collection

Chetan Siyal, one of the founder-members, throws more light on the collection. “Sukajan jackets globally embody a fusion, merging Japanese heritage with US military elements. Initially conceived as souvenir jackets for the post-WWII US Army in Occupied Japan, the challenge here was crafting jackets reflecting Japan’s culture through vivid colours and motifs, while limiting the Western influence only to their silhouettes and practicality. These jackets serve as living stories, blending the East and the West into a wearable art that echoes cultural harmony.”

The colour palette has played a very significant role in shaping the core aesthetic of these jackets. “The palette includes rich hues like gold, vermillion, black and sea green that has a lot of symbolic significance and evokes emotions that align within the Japanese culture. From the base of the jackets to the 3,00,0000 stitches of threads embroidered onto each jacket, each colour has been beautifully woven along with the different artworks and motifs to create the harmonious visual narrative that defines the story of the Sukajan,” explains Chetan.

Sukajan jackets from Snitch

Sukajan jackets from Snitch

Elaborating on the influences taken from Japanese art forms as visible in the designs, he says “The forms and motifs for the jackets were inspired from mythological creatures represented in traditional Japanese paintings and art forms, while blending it seamlessly with the intricate motifs and storytelling elements found in modern Japanese tattoos and its

aesthetic.”

The jackets are made using satin and velour fabrics, which lend them their luxurious allure. Satin offers a smooth, lustrous base that highlights intricate embroidery, while velour (a softer comfortable replacement for velvet) adds to its depth and richness, elevating the tactile experience and showcasing the artistry of these iconic garments.

Also read: Spotlight ready: Dennison's new the Club Wear collection

Highlighting the unique details or hidden meanings embedded in the collection, Chetan adds, “The underlying theme behind the motifs and artworks of the jackets were inspired from conflicts arising from the duality of existence. One of the themes includes the ancient tale of the tiger and the dragon. The clash between these mythical creatures symbolises the intricate dance of opposing energies, portraying the yin-yang philosophy of harmony through diversity. Through such symbolism, these jackets act not just as fashion statements but also visual representations of philosophical depth and cultural richness.”



Price starts at Rs 2,999.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

