Aprajita Toor's Kaya Gladiators are created by borrowing the geometry of Kayan tribe rings

Taking cues from an age-old art form, infusing elements of modernism and luxury, Aprajita Toor has put together her love for awe-inspiring legacies and new-age sensibilities in her latest collection aptly named The Kaya Gladiators. The Kaya collection is inspired by and derives its name from the traditions of the Kayan tribe of Burma, a matriarchal culture tracing its roots to the bronze age, where women have been the epitome of power and legacy.

“The Kayan tribe is a rare and exemplary proof of a successful and thriving matrilineal society in a world dominated by patriarchal rulers. I believe that cultures serve as an inexhaustible source of inspiration when it comes to creating an iconic collection such as Kaya. Each design in the Kaya collection is a reflection of how simple design forms were used over the centuries to propagate the ethos and culture of the great Kayan tribe,” says Aprajita.

Capturing the essence of freedom and creativity, driven by the unabashed expression of a free mind, the collection has been handcrafted to pursue your wanderlust yearnings without sacrificing comfort and style. The gladiators stand out for their ability to emanate timeless fashion in a simplistic yet elegant design, making it a coveted piece in your closet.

Elaborating on the design elements and colours that make this collection stand out, she tells us, “What makes Kaya so special is its ability to emanate the aspirational and unconventional stylistic demands of today’s times. Each design is created by borrowing the geometry of the Kayan tribe rings, which symbolises strength and legacy, using the Grecian shades of gold and silver to make contemporary pieces that reflect the vestige of an era. The fusing of cultures and ethos together results in making every pair a statement piece.”

Striking a balance between the historical roots of gladiator sandals and contemporary fashion trends, the designer has revisited culture with modern sensibilities. “Silhouettes have been a driving force behind many of our creations. The refined composition of the classic structure combined with details such as metallic finishes and zipper detailing present our contemporary take on what a modern day gladiator would look like. With Renaissance dressing coming to the forefront once again, the cycle of the present being inspired by the past and the past giving way to experiment with new aesthetics aids in the creation of such collections,”

she says.



The collection is carefully handcrafted in leatherette (non-leather), with a cushioned insole, creating a comfortable and memorable experience walking in them.

Price ranges between Rs 9,699 and Rs 15,999.

Available online.

