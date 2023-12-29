Lara Di Gianni bags turn the spotlight on the art, the eternal, and the contemporary

Unparalleled quality and distinctive design are the USP of label Lara Di Gianni. The eponymous European label has been launched in India by AiSPi with their new A/W 2023 collection. It is handcrafted by skilled artisans at family-run firms in Italy, by mixing traditional and local techniques using the

finest leather.



Lara Di Gianni, founder of the brand, tells us that she is obsessed by the attention to detail. “From the finely woven jacquard of the lining, which forms our logo with organic cotton and recycled polyester threads, to the craftsmanship excellence of our custom gold-plated hardware, we design and manufacture our handbags to give our customers a unique little piece of art,” says Lara.

Sharing insights into the meticulous process behind selecting and working with the finest leather, the designer says, “We source from suppliers certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG), to guarantee the highest environmental standards of sustainability and sourcing. We only work with LWG Gold and Silver rated suppliers, all based in Italy. We believe that beauty and integrity are one and the same. This means that from rawhide to finished leather, every step of the process is held to responsible standards of environmental impact and ethical production.”



The latest collection — AW 2023-24 titled The Shape of Art – features a new model, Peggy, as well as the brand’s iconic Nemidiana La Mini bag in new colour variants.



“The Shape of Art collection available on AiSPi shines the spotlight on the art, the eternal, and the contemporary. A portrait of craftsmanship, sinuous shapes and seducing colours, it has a timeless new design, outlining new concepts of elegance using the fluidity of art as a muse,” explains Lara.

From Lara De Gianni's The Shape of Art bag collection

Lara Di Gianni Nemidiana La Mini in Alabastro White

The Nemidiana La Mini is the mini version of the brand’s iconic Nemidiana and comes in glamorous colours with shimmering, metallic nuances. “The name is a mix of the names, Nemi and Diana. It is a tribute to the medieval village of Nemi, an idyll where I was inspired by the wonders of nature, and the Roman Goddess Diana — a champion of women and protector of animals. She always carries her beloved bow, which inspired the unique design of the bag’s exclusive wooden handle,” says Lara.

About the specific design elements that make the brand’s leather bags instantly recognisable, she adds, “We challenge and reinterpret traditional notions of luxury. We love to blend natural and unconventional materials together with our signature logo clasp and recognisable design, made of sophisticated silhouette and artisanal techniques. Our favourite natural material besides leather is wood — a living element, which changes over time, characterised by shades and textures that are unique for each individual bag. This allows each customer to have an exclusive piece, different from any other. We also love experimenting with unconventional materials like cast resin, which is a fascinating material and once cast, as with wood, features shades and textures that are always different and never the same.”

Price starts at Rs 53,500.

Available at www.AiSPi.co

