A Clutch Story's new range derives inspiration from all things metallic

There was a time when we justified the price tags on our designer handbags with the rationale that they would pair well with our Indian festive wear, too. But now we know no festive outfit is complete without a clutch or a potli. What makes them a fashionable addition to our Indian as well as western festive outfits is not their weighty logos, but exquisite craftsmanship. A Clutch Story, founded by Sonal Wadhwa, is a study in craftsmanship.

The Delhi-based label’s new collection of clutches, potlis and flapovers are a work of art, brought to life by skilled artisans who have honed their craft for generations.

Sonal Wadhwa, the award-winning textile designer from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), tells us that the idea stuck her when she saw her mother carrying a local clutch to a wedding. “At that time, whatever available in the market were either very local or expensive designer pieces,”

recollects Sonal.

Her new range of clutches and potlis derives inspiration from all things metallic, combining lustrous elements and sparkling details to capture the essence of elegance and sophistication. “The soft metallic colours not only add a touch of glamour but also make the collection well-suited for the vibrant and radiant atmosphere of the spring-summer season,” she says.

Metallic Zig Zag Flapover Clutch

Silk Ombre Capsule Clutch

The collection looks truly luxurious with the incorporation of shiny sequins, glittering bugle beads, shimmery rhinestones and crystals. The use of high-quality premium silk and velvets as the base adds a rich and opulent touch, elevating the overall aesthetic of these exquisite pieces.

“We have used mostly warm metallic hues such as antique gold, gold and silver, complemented by softer shades like white, beige and rose pink. The colour selection is thoughtfully curated, drawing inspiration from various metals,” Sonal explains.

The best part is that they are designed to strike a balance between style and functionality, ensuring adequate size and storage space for essential items. “Each product in our collection can accommodate a variety of essentials, including most phones,” she says.

They can be styled for all occasions. The clutches, flapovers and soft pouches effortlessly complement both ethnic and western outfits making them fit for both casual and formal occasions. On the other hand, the potlis exude a more traditional vibe, making them ideal for styling with ethnic and fusion wear at formal events.

“Each of our creations is exclusive, as every piece is meticulously made by hand, ensuring a unique and timeless quality. In contrast to fast fashion, these pieces are meant to be cherished for years to come,” adds Sonal.

Price ranges between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,100.

Available online.

