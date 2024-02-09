431-88 by Shweta Kapur new Valentine’s Edit is comfortable yet stylish  

Whether or not Valentine’s Day envelops your own heart in a rose-coloured veil, symbols of love are inescapable this time of the year. For those looking for inspiration beyond the beribboned chocolates and hard-to-nab dinner reservations, 431-88’s new Valentine’s Edit is worth checking out. A luxury, ready-to-wear label based out of New Delhi, the brand celebrates meaningful connections through comfortable yet stylish essentials in its love edit.

Inspired by power dressing for couples, the new collection offers ready-to-wear pieces that blend comfort and style, allowing power couples and individuals to cherish moments of love through timeless wardrobe staples. Designed with the ethos of creating what one loves wearing to mark this day, the edit seamlessly bridges comfort and elevated style for celebrating love.

Describing the colour palette and design elements of the V-Day edit, Shweta Kapur, creative director and founder, 431-88, tells us, “It is a dynamic fusion of modern neutrals and vibrant pops of ‘paint the town red’. The designs feature sensual athletics and urban chic elements, combining sharp patterns with innovative fabrics. The overall aesthetic is visually captivating, offering harmonious ensembles that perfectly captures the spirit of Valentine’s Day.”

What make this collection stand out is the subtle touches of sequins and silky accents. “Our neutral essentials are incorporated with distinctive flair, making each piece pleasantly playful yet practically perfect for romantic evenings this season,” she says.

To incorporate the spirit of Valentine’s Day into her designs, Shweta has brought together a curation of pieces that fit the sensual and playful aesthetic of the brand, serving as the perfect fit for individuals united by the powerful force of love.

“The new edit features comfortable and functional fabrics. From the flowy fabric of our Kaai Sari to the structured tailored suits for men, these pieces exude effortless styles. For a distinctive touch, we’ve included some signature pieces like our X-Potli Bag and Cap-88, serving as perfect accessories for this Valentine’s Day. We are delighted to share that the edit also showcases our newly launched menswear pieces, tailored to perfection for men with an experiential taste,” explains Shweta, and adds, “One can, of course, layer and accessorise to enhance the overall style of the outfit. These weightless and versatile styles allow for easy movement, making them perfect for romantic settings.”

Price starts at Rs16,000.

Available online.

