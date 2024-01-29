Lenskart's salute to Armed Forces through military-inspired eyewear

Lenskart has introduced its latest creation – The Patriot Collection. It is an eyewear collection that salutes our armed forces and celebrates our love for the country.

There is the Army, the Navy, the Air Force — they protect India’s borders, seas and skies. Then there are the patriots, the billion Indians who defend its spirit, its entity and its pride every day and in every way.

The collection features a blend of contemporary design and patriotic elements, embodying

the essence of our nation's pride. Glorious Tri-colour details on temples, mighty embossing of

armed force logos, sharp and solid shapes inspired by military machinery and a proud palette

inspired by uniforms come together in this collection. These styles are a perfect reflection of

the strength of our nation and its billion.

The Patriot Collection is more than just a collection; it's a wearable expression of the deep

love, pride, and joy every patriot feels for their country.

Price starts at Rs 1,700.

Available online.