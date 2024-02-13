NYFW 2024: Coach’s Fall/Winter collection was a love letter for New York

Forget Parisian grandeur - Coach stormed Manhattan’s Upper East Side for its Fall/Winter 2024 show, transforming the historic James B Duke House into a vibrant ode to the city's unique brand of cool. Creative Director Stuart Vevers, celebrating a decade at the helm, unlocked the vault of classicism, not for dusty museum pieces, but to reimagine them for a Gen Z audience hungry for both heritage and individuality.

“This collection,” Vevers declared in the show notes, “is about the next generation accessing classicism and its tropes, but redefining them in their image and according to their needs.” Think double-breasted leather trench coats layered over oversized C Crest hoodies, or tuxedo jackets playfully peeking from loungewear underlayers. It's a beautiful tension, unvarnished and undeniably New York.

“There's this tension between something romantic and picturesque, and something very real and spontaneous that's unique to New York,” Vevers muses, capturing the essence of the collection. “It's this mood we wanted to capture.”

And capture it he did. Coach’s brand of luxury is deeply rooted in the city’s DNA, embracing its grit and glamour with equal affection. This season, that meant playful charms dangling from quilted Tabby bags and Soft Empire Carryalls - tiny taxis, pretzels, ‘I Love NY’ mugs, and even the iconic Empire State Building. Some models even sported New York Yankees hats, a cheeky nod to hometown pride.



“We're based in New York and embracing it,” Vevers declared. “Fashion escapism is not our style.” With this show, Coach planted its flag firmly in the heart of the city, proving that luxury can be both timeless and distinctly New York. The James B. Duke House may have housed Gilded Age grandeur, but tonight, it pulsed with the energy of a new generation, rewriting the rules of luxury on their terms. And it was undeniably cool.

