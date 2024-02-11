Sonam Kapoor slays in a chic pantsuit at Tommy Hilfiger NYFW show

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood’s reigning fashion queen, is back at it again, captivating audiences with her stunning style at the ongoing New York Fashion Week 2024. This time, she graced the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Winter 2024 show in a chic pantsuit that was equal parts sophisticated and trendy.

Held at the iconic Grand Central Station, the show saw A-listers like Kelly Rutherford, Becky G, and Damson Idris gather to witness Hilfiger’s latest collection, which paid homage to New York City as a pivotal source of inspiration in his design journey. The event culminated in a captivating performance by Jon Batiste.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared her excitement about the experience, writing, “What an amazing experience @tommyhilfiger! 36 hours in my fave [New York] in an iconic location and a fabulous show...the most fun I’ve had in a while! Thank you so much for having me...can't wait to come back!”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor raids mom’s closet, stuns in a mesmerising 35-year-old ghar chola

And the outfit? Oh, the outfit! Sonam looked effortlessly stylish in a black pantsuit featuring an oversized blazer and baggy pants, perfectly embodying the collection’s ‘Protection and Projection’ theme with its emphasis on oversized coats, quilted jackets, and turtlenecks.

The blazer boasted notch lapel collars, a double-breasted closure, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and an open front, creating a striking silhouette. The pants complemented the blazer with a high-rise waist and a flared fit.

For a touch of personality, Sonam paired the suit with a blue and white pinstriped shirt, its collared neckline, full-length sleeves, and button closures adding a classic touch. The tucked-in blouse further accentuated the polished look.

Statement brooches, stacked gold rings, earrings, and white loafers elevated the ensemble with a touch of glam. Sonam kept her hair centre-parted and flowing, and her makeup was flawless with deep red lips, subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and a hint of blush on her cheekbones. Feathery brows completed the captivating look.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s vintage glam at BFF's wedding sets trends ablaze

Sonam's fashion choices never fail to amaze, and this New York Fashion Week appearance is no exception. Her chic pantsuit and confident demeanour prove that she's a true style icon, inspiring fashion lovers worldwide.

