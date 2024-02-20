LFW 2024: Burberry goes back to nature for an earthy AW24 collection 

Under the London night sky, Burberry’s creative director, Daniel Lee, unveiled his third collection for the brand, marking a return to its outdoor heritage with a modern twist. Celebrating London Fashion Week’s 40th anniversary in style, the show was an ode to nature, set in a darkened marquee where Amy Winehouse's soulful melodies resonated with the star-studded audience, including Olivia Coleman, Anna Wintour, and Barry Keoghan.

This AW24 collection was all about outerwear and sporty silhouettes. Bomber jackets and iconic trench coats reigned supreme, juxtaposed against flowy beaded and velvet dresses, creating a unique interplay of textures.





Chunk-soled leather boots stomped down the grassy runway, leading the way for models adorned in leather and faux-fur coats in muted greens and browns. Oversized striped suits and trousers with zipper details added a touch of contemporary edge, while the presence of British icons like Naomi Campbell, Agyness Deyn, and Lily Cole on the catwalk cemented the collection’s heritage.

The Burberry check received a seasonal makeover, adopting a moody autumnal palette. It graced the insides of floor-sweeping skirts, offering glimpses of contrasting colours through daring side slits. Accessories echoed the earthy theme, with checked umbrellas, canvas, leather, and faux-fur bags in cream, brown, and green, often adorned with gold details and paired with headscarves, completing the look.

Having revitalised Bottega Veneta, Lee faces high expectations at Burberry, especially amidst a luxury goods slowdown. But judging by the buzz surrounding this audacious collection, Lee might just have what it takes to navigate the changing landscape and lead Burberry into a new era of success.



Burberry's AW24 show stands as a testament to Lee’s creativity and audacious approach, leaving both fashion insiders and fans curious about what the future holds for the iconic British brand.