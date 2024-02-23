Whitemuds' new collections stand apart for bespoke designs 

Whitemuds, the luxury brand in men's footwear, has introduced its latest offerings - a meticulously crafted ready-to-wear collection and an exclusive made-to-order line. With a bespoke atelier, With these two new collections, the brand combines the timeless art of handcrafting shoes with a commitment to meeting the everyday and special occasion needs of its discerning clientele.

Also read: Dennison unveils Fall Collection of Men's Blazers

The new offerings stand apart for their unparalleled designs, curated by a talented team of designers spanning Bristol, Birmingham, and India. The designs go beyond mere fashion; they serve as a means for customers to express their unique style. “Each design undergoes meticulous scrutiny, with carefully selected substrate choices and colour combinations during the sampling stage. Only the most exceptional pieces make it to the hand-crafting production lines, ensuring that every pair tells a tale of sophistication and individuality,” says Dhruv Arya, the founder of the brand.

Marble Romania Captoe Oxfords

Leopard Amber Wholecut Slipons

Engraved Textured Chelsea Olive Tan

One of Whitemuds' hallmarks is the Goodyear Welted construction method, known for its ergonomic comfort and ability to retain the shoe's original shape even under extreme usage conditions. “This construction, both highly durable and refurbished, involves stitching the upper leather, lining leather, and welt to the ribbing bonded to the insole. The welt is then carefully stitched to the leather sole, providing exceptional strength and allowing for sole replacements when necessary,” explains Dhruv, and adds, “With our ready-to-wear and made-to-order collections, we are elevating your shoe experience, offering designs that go beyond the ordinary and constructions that stand the test of time.”

Also read: Make a fashion statement with DaMENSCH winter range for men

Whether seeking the convenience of ready-to-wear or the personalised touch of made-to-order, the brand offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and longevity.

Price on request.

Available online.