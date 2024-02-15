Make a fashion statement with DaMENSCH winter range for men

DaMENSCH, one of India’s fastest growing D2C menswear brands, has unveiled a complete winter collection. The range, comprising hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers and track pants, is designed exclusively to meet the winter essential needs of modern Indian men. With style and comfort at its core, the fabric for DaMENSCH winter range is warm enough to withstand dipping temperatures and its superior quality ensures each product is suitable to be worn multiple times.

Men’s Hoodies

Make a fashion statement with Statement Elemental Hoodies by DaMENSCH, available in zipped as well as closed variants, made of cotton, elastane and polyester. The hoodies boast of superior interlock strength, and softer and shinier fabric with high grade dyes. It is available in basic and trendy colours like loyal maroon, olive green, charcoal dust, fudge brown, goblin blue, jet black, moss green, teal blue, and mist grey.

Sweatshirts

The versatile pullover by DaMENSCH is the winter version of your basic summer tees. While it can be worn as it is during the beginning of winter, it can add a warm layer to your clothes when worn along with formal blazers or jackets.

DaMENSCH Winter Collection

Joggers and Track pants

The essential wear for men gets a stylish and comfortable makeover by DaMENSCH, as they offer timeless joggers that tick all the parameters on the style chart. A combination of cutting-edge aesthetics, with innovative designs, the jogger pants are apt for leisure as well as active wear. Made in Pique texture, a kind of woven fabric that is textured to make unique patterns, DaMENSCH joggers exude luxury and sophistication. They are apt for casual outings as well as semi formal events. The joggers are available in eye soothing colours such as mist grey, charcoal dust, goblin blue, true navy, grey green, jet black, moss green, stone grey, honour blue, glory grey, stern black, swear grey, Windsor white, bright beige, coffee brown, olive green, and mirage blue.

Joggers and Sweatshirt Combo

While formal suits take care of formal occasions, casual and semi formal wear is equally important during the winters. DaMENSCH offers a range of Joggers and sweatshirt combo that will elevate your style statement.