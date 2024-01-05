Escaro Royale launches hand-painted fur boots

Whether facing the winter chill or making a fashion statement, Escaro Royale’s latest addition to its Winter Collection — the hand-painted, hand-patinated fur boots — will keep you in good stead. Featuring ankle length fur boots in Blake stitch construction, it seamlessly blends comfort, cosiness, and style. It has plush faux fur lining that envelops the foot in warmth, providing an unparalleled level of comfort during colder months. The incorporation of fur not only ensures insulation but also adds a luxurious touch, elevating the overall style quotient of the boots. Whether navigating snowy landscapes or strolling through urban streets, these boots embody the perfect fusion of functionality, comfort and timeless style.

“The hand-painted fur boots in our Winter Collection are a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to creating exceptional, handcrafted products. We believe in providing our customers with not just a pair of boots but a unique statement of elegance and warmth,” says Ambud Sharma, the founder of the brand.

Enigma Wine Luxury Boots by Escaro Royale

Enigma Brown Luxury Boots by Escaro Royale

Made by expert artisans, every stitch and brushstroke is a testament to their dedication and skill. It is handmade using Argentinian leather sole. The addition of rubber inserts ensures not only exceptional grip but also durability for long-lasting wear. “We have used the sophisticated Blake stitch construction technique, which guarantees not only a sleek appearance but also enhanced flexibility and durability. Blake stitching is a shoe construction method where the sole is sewn directly to the upper, insole, and outsole from the inside of the shoe. It involves a single stitching line, creating a sleek and close-cut appearance with no visible welt on the outer sole. This technique enhances flexibility and contributes to a lightweight design,” explains Ambud.

Price on request.

Available online.

