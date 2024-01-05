NERO India’s latest collection is dedicated to the opulence of cultural gatherings and celebratory occasions

India, a vivid canvas of cultural diversity, bursts into life with festivals and celebrations, offering a sensory feast for explorers. Amidst the ongoing festive and wedding season, now is the right time to delve into the cultural landscape that defines India. Label NERO India’s latest edit, Jashn-e-Mehfil, embodies historic, cultural, and regal allure. Designed to capture the essence of traditional charm, it also blends a touch of modernity.

The brand follows a distinct design language that includes marrying block prints with solid fabrics to forge a visually striking collection. Experimenting with diverse fabrics such as tissue, pure cotton, cotton satin, and blends, they introduce texture variations for a distinctive touch. Discussing more about Jashne-Mehfil, the founders Sambhav Jain and Rishika Jain tell us that the edit draws inspiration from the exuberant atmosphere of cultural gatherings and other celebratory occasions.

Pieces from the collection

Sambhav says, “With a perfect blend of luxurious fabrics, intricate embroidery, and a vibrant colour palette, this collection invites you to revel in the magic of traditions.” They have used fabrics in various colours, complementing with chanderi zari stripe and mul chanderi dupattas uniquely embroidered with handmade tassels. “We have also preferred modal silk fabrics and pure cotton as well as printed fabrics to add variety to our collection. Since, the festive colour palette involved selecting hues that evoke a sense of celebration, joy, and vibrancy, we incorporated a blend of bold and rich colours,” adds Sambhav.

Jashn-e-Mehfil showcases embroideries featuring gota patti, beautifully crafted motifs with zari thread work in the form of dori and aari embroidery in tones of antique gold and rose gold colours. Continuing, Rishika agrees that the inclusion of exquisite embroideries has added an opulent and traditional allure, radiating a sense of luxury throughout the ensembles. She mentions, “The use of white beads creates a subtle yet intricate texture, bringing a delicate and luminous quality to the design. This beadwork technique is often employed to create intricate patterns, floral motifs, or geometric designs, contributing to the overall visual appeal. It is embellished on printed kurtas with lace detailings.”

The collection is a one-stop destination for ethnic wear including kurta sets like straight kurtas and angrakhas paired with complementary bottoms such as palazzo pants, and narrow pants. Right from intimate family gatherings to brunches and evening dinner dates, women can pull off these pieces on various occasions. She also informs that the edit is complemented with elegant tissue fabric and cotton satin potli bags, intricately hand-embroidered with gota work, dori embroidery, and handcrafted tassels. Sequins add glamour and sophistication, while dori embroidery on potli bags infuses traditional charm. Gota detailing, with narrow metallic strips, brings a festive vibe to these accessories. According to her, potli bags possess a timeless charm, resonating with cultural heritage as they seamlessly blend with modern fashion sensibilities. The drawstring pouches, reminiscent of vintage styles, stand as versatile accessories effortlessly complementing both ethnic and casual wear.

