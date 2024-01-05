Rooh by Shivani Peace Silk Collection is a testament to ethical and sustainable fashion

Rooh by Shivani has launched the Peace Silk Collection, which is a testament to ethical and sustainable fashion. The collection’s unique selling proposition lies in its unwavering commitment to compassion,

steering clear of conventional silk’s harm to silkworms. Embracing a cruelty-free approach, Peace Silk allows silkworms to complete their natural life cycle, resulting in an exceptionally soft,

lustrous texture and breathable silk fabric.

“Certified by GOTS, we adhere to strict ecological guidelines, free from synthetic fertilisers and pesticides. The colour palette of cobalt blue, blush pink, and greens reflects a harmonious blend inspired by nature, contributing to the serene aesthetic of the collection and echoing India’s rich

heritage,” says Shivani, designer and the force behind the brand.

The vision behind this collection is deeply rooted in her commitment to ethical and sustainable fashion. “The brand aspires to redefine luxury by prioritising the well-being of living beings and the environment. Through the Peace Silk Collection, we seek to inspire a shift towards conscious consumerism, where elegance and luxury intertwine seamlessly with compassion and sustainability. It’s an invitation to indulge in fashion that not only looks good but also feels good from an ethical and environmental perspective — a fusion of style, compassion, and responsibility,” she tells us.

Peace Silk, also known as non-violent or cruelty-free silk, is produced without killing the silkworm in the process. In essence, the collection is a celebration of both aesthetics and ethics, offering a luxurious and guilt-free option for those who seek to make mindful choices in their fashion selections.

“The use of Peace Silk contributes significantly to both animal welfare and the overall sustainability of a fashion collection. The production tends to be more environment-friendly as the

process often involves smaller-scale, artisanal methods that use fewer chemicals and has a lower

environmental impact compared to conventional silk production,” says the designer.

The collection features classic silhouettes, innovative pattern cutting, and natural dyeing methods, which further enhance the sustainability aspect. The artisanal embellishments featured in the collection contribute not only to the individuality of each piece but also supports traditional craftsmanship, fostering a connection between the wearer and the artisan.

“Our Peace Silk Collection is created in a way that the outfits can be layered or styled in multiple ways. This encourages a more versatile wardrobe and promotes the concept of slow fashion, where each garment serves multiple purposes and has a longer lifespan. Also, each garment has a story of its own and a narrative that adds depth to the collection and connects consumers to the values upheld by the brand,”

adds Shivani.

