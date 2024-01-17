Louis Vuitton unveils an extravagant cowhide leather ‘Sandwich Bag’ with a price tag of INR 2.8 Lakhs

In the realm of high-end fashion, innovation often takes centre stage, but occasionally, it comes with a jaw-dropping price tag. The latest addition to this trend is the Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag, crafted from cowhide leather and sporting a staggering price of INR 2,80,000.

Also read: Paris Fashion Week: Pharrell Williams’ sophomore collection at Louis Vuitton showcases Americana, Native American spirit

Launched on January 4, this unique accessory is the brainchild of Pharrell Williams, the Men's Creative Director of the iconic French luxury fashion house. Drawing inspiration from the humble paper sandwich bag, Williams transformed it into a luxurious clutch that redefines culinary couture. The large clutch is meticulously crafted from cowhide leather, precisely matching the colour of Louis Vuitton's renowned paper shopping bags.

Internet users were quick to react to this unconventional accessory and its exorbitant price tag. Some noted its resemblance to an AI-generated creation, while others humorously remarked that it's reminiscent of McDonald’s packaging. One user jokingly “Perfect for Joey Tribbiani,” and another marvelled at the transformation of an everyday item like a paper bag into high fashion.

Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024: Emma Stone shines in elegant LV gown, wins Best Actress Musical/Comedy for ‘Poor Things’

The creation features the distinctive Louis Vuitton lettering and is secured with a stylish blue closure, ensuring your sandwiches or other valuables travel in opulent splendour. According to the brand, the Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag measures 30 centimetres in length, 27 centimetres in height, and 17 centimetres in width. Inside, it offers a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket, adding a touch of practicality to its extravagant design.

Louis Vuitton continues to blur the lines between utility and luxury, inviting the world to reconsider the ordinary in an extraordinary light. For those who seek to make a statement with their lunch, the Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag is a bold and extravagant choice.

All images from Louis Vuitton website