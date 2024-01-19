Drip Project's new Hells collection is all about going gothic

Thanks to fashion trends constantly changing tides, the concept of streetwear outfits has caught on! Let it be a celebrity’s viral airport look or an artiste’s popular interview, the looks sported by these trendsetters are often recreated or taken inspiration from. Amplifying this trend further is hip-hop jewellery. Often signifying many meanings, such type of bijouterie is on a constant rise in demand. Cashing in on this demand is streetwear jewellery label Drip Project. With their latest edit, Hells Collection having been released, we rope in founder Harsh Maskara to learn more about trends in this realm of fashionable accessories, standout pieces, the design philosophy behind the same and more.



Tell us about the Hells Collection.

Hells Collection is an awe-inspiring ensemble that merges the mystique of gothic aesthetics with the boundless realms of imagination. This is a limited edition series.



Also Read: Around The City's recently released 'Aurora' collection reflects the beauty and luxury in simplicity



Tell us a little about the design philosophy you have gone with for these pieces.

This collection is a gothic marvel, featuring artisanal craftsmanship, neverbefore-seen designs, and a lasting allure. There is a dark elegance and symbolic depth to this extraordinary collection, where each piece is not just an accessory but a portal to a realm of enchantment and mystique.



Why do you think hip-hop jewellery has been trending in India for the last few years?

The surge in the popularity of hip-hop jewellery in India can be attributed to a confluence of global influences, celebrity endorsements, the desire for individual expression, changing cultural norms, and the impact of social media. As fashion continues to evolve, hip-hop jewellery will likely remain prominent among Indian youth.



How different is the hip-hop streetwear culture here as compared to the West?

The hip-hop streetwear culture in India showcases a dynamic blend of global influences and indigenous flavours, setting it apart from its Western counterpart. In contrast to the West’s often minimalistic approach, Indian hip-hop streetwear thrives on a riot of colours, intricate patterns, and seamless integration of traditional fabrics. This fusion of global trends with local aesthetics creates a unique sartorial identity that resonates with the country’s rich cultural tapestry.



Also Read: Suta introduces a vibrant new collection for Republic Day with motifs inspired by children's artworks



Moreover, India’s street markets and bazaars play a pivotal role, serving as vibrant hubs for the exchange of eclectic fashion finds. Traditional accessories and fabrics often find their way into contemporary streetwear, adding a touch of cultural authenticity. Local streetwear brands and emerging designers contribute significantly to this distinctive style, offering a range of clothing that speaks to the evolving tastes of the youth.



What are some of the stand-out pieces from this collection?

The Angel of Death pendant, Venomous Viper ring, and Eternity Cross pendant stand out as distinctive and compelling pieces within the collection, each contributing to the overall narrative of the line with its symbolism, craftsmanship, and unique design elements.



Rs 1,499 onwards.

Available online.