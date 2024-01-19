Around The City's recently released 'Aurora' collection reflects the beauty and luxury in simplicity

Gearing up for the spring-summer season might seem challenging given that we are still in the midst of the winter festive season. However, preparing ahead of time gives you the leeway to create that perfect look that you want to attain during the upcoming season. Be it any occasion, your ready-to-go outfit needs to exude the colours of the season, with silhouettes and fabrics amplifying your style quotient.



That’s exactly what Around The City’s latest drop, Aurora, aims to do. The collection focuses on simple, yet elegant pieces, bringing out the classic look that you’re aiming for. In our conversation with founder and creative director Niharika Raut, we learn more about the collection, what the old money aesthetic stands for, how it is relevant today, trends in 2024 and more.



What is the inspiration behind the Aurora collection?

The Aurora Collection is inspired by the sheer idea of old money and the lifestyle around it. The silhouettes we designed are simple in their structure and that’s exactly what luxury or old money stands for.



Tell us about the expressive use of colours in this collection.

Since we were keeping the design simple in terms of colours, we went for hues that are more classic and solid. For instance, a black maxi is always timeless and is a wardrobe classic.



How are the old money looks relevant in today’s fashion?

Old money designs are classics. Time and time again we have seen trends leaning towards it. And they never go out of style. There are certain tweaks made here and there to incorporate a slight taste of modernity, but the base idea of keeping a classic silhouette stays intact.



Keeping in mind the upcoming spring-summer season, what do you reckon will be trending?

Looking at the runway trends, it’s safe to say that a lot of white and pastel shades are coming back. High-waisted trousers are something that are expected to stay for the SS ’24. A lot of bow-tie-inspired fashion has been around lately, so that’s a major trend that brands will try and incorporate wherever possible.



Styling tips



For a piece like Elizabeth: Since it’s such an iconic piece, less is more. Diamond studs and other diamond jewellery, such as rings or a diamond bracelet along with black pencil heels, and one is good to go.



For a dress like Agatha: A high ponytail, with some gold finish earrings and some strappy flats to pair up with it.



For Victoria: Since it’s a classic evening wear, a maxi, some nice earrings, high heels, a rhinestone work clutch and hair done in soft curls are perfect for a date night look.