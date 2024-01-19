New Year, New Smile: Dos and Don'ts for a Safe Oral Care Routine

Tushar Khurana, Co-Founder, Perfora, the holistic oral care brand, gives us some tips on dental care.

Dos

Regular Brushing and Flossing: Brush your teeth at least twice a day using fluoride free toothpaste. Make sure to reach all surfaces, including the back of your teeth and your tongue. Floss daily to remove plaque and debris from between teeth. This helps prevent cavities and gum disease.

Choose the Right Tools: Invest in a quality toothbrush with soft bristles to avoid damaging your gums and enamel. Replace your toothbrush or toothbrush head every 3-4 months or sooner if the bristles become frayed.

Mouthwash as a Supplement: Incorporate an antimicrobial or fluoride free mouthwash into your routine. It helps reduce plaque, fight bacteria, and strengthen enamel. Follow the instructions on the mouthwash bottle for the most effective results.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Water helps rinse away food particles and bacteria, creating a cleaner mouth.

Regular Dental Check-ups: Schedule regular dental check-ups and cleanings. Professional cleanings help remove stubborn plaque and tartar, reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease.

Don'ts

Neglecting Your Tongue: Don’t forget to clean your tongue. Bacteria can accumulate on the tongue's surface, leading to bad breath and other oral health issues.

Overlooking a Balanced Diet: Neglect the impact of your diet on oral health. Limit sugary and acidic foods and beverages that contribute to tooth decay and erosion.

Using Teeth as Tools: Use your teeth to open bottles, tear packages, or perform tasks they aren't designed for. This can lead to chipped or cracked teeth.

Smoking and Excessive Alcohol Consumption: Avoid engaging in smoking or excessive alcohol consumption, as these habits can contribute to gum disease, oral cancer, and other dental problems.

Ignoring Warning Signs: Don't ignore signs of oral health issues such as bleeding gums, persistent bad breath or tooth sensitivity. Addressing problems early can prevent any significant complications.

This New Year, prioritise your oral health by adopting a comprehensive and consistent oral care routine. Embrace the do’s and avoid don'ts to ensure a healthy, radiant smile that lasts throughout the year and beyond. A commitment to oral health is not just a resolution; it's a gift to yourself that pays dividends in confidence, well-being, and overall health. Start the year with a brighter, healthier smile, and let it be a testament to your commitment to self-care.