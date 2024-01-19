Tod’s and Automobili Lamborghini collaborate for their first footwear collection

Tod’s and Automobili Lamborghini present the first footwear collection born from the partnership between the two brands. The exclusive collaboration celebrates craftsmanship and innovation, qualities that define the two companies, each a leader in its own sector.

Vision and passion, with an unwavering commitment to research and quality, are fundamental characteristics that unite Tod’s and Automobili Lamborghini and, in this collaboration, redefine the new boundaries of Italian style.

The highest expression of design, Italian manufacturing tradition as well as attention to detail are the founding values that this collaboration is based on. The aim is to export the excellence of Italian craftsmanship to the world.

Tod’s for Automobili Lamborghini

The project begins with the launch of a collection of men’s and women’s footwear that develops around two models, the iconic Tod’s Gommino and the sneaker, available in the colours yellow, green, and blue.

The Gommino is characterised by a new line that takes inspiration from the livery of Lamborghini super sports cars, and the tubular band processing increases the reference to aerodynamics, creating movement and elegance. On the soles, the distinctive rubber pebbles become larger, reflecting the colour of the heel or upper. The leathers come from the finest tanneries, and the production process requires a high level of craftsmanship, where leather cutting and visible stitching are done by hand.

For the launch event, the historic Stazione Leopolda in Florence was chosen during Pitti Uomo, an unmissable event for men’s style. The protagonists of the installation were the Tod’s for Automobili Lamborghini collection and the Lamborghini Revuelto. The collection represents the first step of a project that also includes leather goods and clothing collections.

Price on request.

Available online.

