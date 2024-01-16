Suta introduces a vibrant new collection for Republic Day with motifs inspired by children's artworks

Every year on Republic Day, we choose to don traditional wear rooted in our culture. Popular label Suta’s latest collection, Bachpan, is inspired by Republic Day and works as a launchpad for the upcoming generation of young artistes and designers to showcase their creativity. An initiative of a school in rural West Bengal, the Bachpan collection presents unique traditional silhouettes like saris and dupattas made using mulmul cotton, silk organza and chiffon using motifs that have been recreated from artworks made by students in a drawing competition held at the school! We rope in the co-founders, sisters Sujata and Taniya Biswas, for a chat to learn more about this collection and the process of creating it.



How did the idea of the Bachpan campaign come about?

Sujata: Our label’s founding vision has been to work with weavers and artisans from across the country, and to find new ways of engaging them and ensuring that they receive a steady source of income that enables them to continue practising their heirloom crafts. Through the course of our travels, we found that children in these households were an inseparable part of the weaving process — from spending their free time around the loom to even suggesting motifs and colours to their parents. These observations gave us the idea of dedicating a collection to these children, to their ideas, dreams and hopes.



What prompts were given to the children for their artworks?

Sujata: We asked them to think about what Republic Day meant to them, and also what they wanted to be when they grew up.



What are some of the most interesting drawings you observed?

Taniya: While going through the entries, we were struck by how beautifully they drew flowers. They placed these flowers in the most unusual places and in as many places as they possibly could — from trees to houses and mountaintops! We were spellbound by the riot of colour and the gorgeous shapes. Flowers bring a smile to everyone’s faces, and colours make the world more beautiful. And it was this joy they added to their paintings. We were also inspired by a drawing of a mother and child, which has been used in one of the saris in this collection.



How does fashion amplify emotions associated with Republic Day?

Sujata: Fashion intertwines the cultural and economic fabric of India. The significance extends beyond aesthetics to the core of the Indian economy. The Indian textile industry, contributing to a substantial four per cent share in the global textile trade, is a key economic driver. The symbiotic relationship between fashion and the Indian textile industry underscores a financially secure population, fostering a sense of sovereignty. This financial stability becomes instrumental in upholding the values of a republic, aligning with the broader ethos of Republic Day celebrations.



As designers, what did you learn from these children and their artworks?

Taniya: Discovering the myriad, wondrous elements the children associated with Republic Day through their vibrant and imaginative artworks, have been a captivating revelation. Witnessing the colourful representation of national symbols and themes in the designs reflects the versatility that emanates from the young minds’ boundless creativity.



Rs.2,850 onwards.

Available online and in stores.

