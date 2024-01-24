Ayodhya Ittar by Zighrana is a fragrant tribute to memorialise the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya took place on January 22 this year and to commemorate it, Zhigrana, the quintessential Indian luxury perfume brand, proudly unveiled its latest creation, the Ayodhya Ittar.



Zighrana, an esteemed Indian luxury perfume brand rooted in Kannauj was established in 1911 embodying the essence of great India through its range of traditional ittars, eau de parfum and exquisite essential oils. The Ayodhya Ittar is an exquisite aromatic masterpiece which has been launched to pay homage to the triumphant return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, marking the historic day of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration ceremony. The brand also complements the Ayodhya ittar with 30 handcrafted incense cones in the captivating fragrance of Kapoor Kachri and a beautiful brass incensory. With each cone delicately dipped in 100% natural and finest quality Kapoor Kachri essential oil, the brand adds much more to its extravagance.



To complete this luxurious ensemble, Zighrana presents a beautiful and elegant brass incensory elegantly designed to place the Kapoor Kachri Incense Cone on. Prioritising the relevance of sophistication to a sacred space, this incensory enables one to engage in rituals with grace and style.

Also read: Paris Fashion Week: Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli unveils subtle fusion of artistry and practicality



With an exquisite blend of rose petals and the grounding notes of sandalwood, the Ayodhya Ittar is priced at INR 4,500. The special addition to this combination encapsulates a harmonious trilogy of elements, including the delicate embrace of rose petals, the strength and divinity of sandalwood, and the spice of life through cardamom. Infused with the vibrant aura of devotion from marigold blooms, this fragrance symbolises a sensory journey.



Swapnil Pathak Sharma, Owner of Zighrana shares her view on the latest launch, “The unveiling of Ayodhya Ittar holds immense significance for us. This trilogy, comprising Ayodhya Ittar, Kapoor Kachri Incense Cones, and Brass Incensory in one luxurious box, signifies our profound respect for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram.”



Zighrana upholds India’s centuries-old legacy of fragrance creation and continues to engage people in the wonders of the country’s rich culture and traditions. Miss not the chance to elevate your sense with Zighrana where each aromatic note tells a story of India, capturing the essence of India’s diverse heritage.

Also read: Paris Fashion Week: Balmain’s 80s new romantics revival was a dazzling display