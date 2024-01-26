Platinum Evara ropes in Nithyashree Venkataramanan for its new campaign

In the world of high fashion and luxury, platinum has long reigned supreme as the epitome of elegance and timeless beauty. This season, the allure of this precious metal takes centre stage with Platinum Evara by Platinum Guild International (PGI) — India in a campaign that marries the exquisite charm of platinum jewellery with the enchanting charisma of Nithyasree Venkataramanan, a musical prodigy and playback singer.

Known for soulful melodies and captivating stage presence, she brings her unique style and flair to this exclusive platinum jewellery collection.

The campaign showcases a stunning array of platinum pieces, each reflecting the strength, purity, and enduring nature of the metal, much like the timeless tunes Nithyasree is known for.

As we delve into this harmonious blend of melody and metal, the singer tells us how her artistic vision and the unrivalled quality of platinum come together to create a symphony of style and elegance that resonates with the contemporary connoisseur.

Nithyasree Venkataramanan for Platinum Evara

“The latest campaign titled Becoming Me really resonated with me. It celebrated the spirit of womanhood and femininity. Every woman is on a journey to discover her true self, one that involves self-acceptance, self-growth, and self-love. I believe that it is important for us as women to celebrate all

these special moments and milestones in our lives when we discover, feel, and become our most authentic selves,” says Nithyasree.

The singer tells us that the synergy between music and platinum jewellery is an interesting one! “While music is known for its intricate melodies, rhythmic patterns, and emotional depth, platinum jewellery collection is also known for its designs with each piece embedded with meaning. It is a celebration of today’s woman — the spirit of joy, and the excitement for tomorrow, which is something that really speaks to me as an artiste.”

The new collection has an array of unique and versatile designs — right from neckwear and wristwear to rings and earrings that can be easily worn with both western and ethnic wear. “While I prefer slightly more bold pieces, especially when it comes to neckwear and earrings to make a very distinctive style statement for my performances on stage, I prefer more subtle and delicate wristwear and rings to elevate my off-stage style.”

Her favourite piece from the collection is a beautiful bold necklace that has platinum links, which hold a statement centrepiece. “Every piece in the collection tells a unique story, and I feel like the bold motifs in this necklace represent the decisions that I’ve made during my journey of discovering and finding my true and authentic self,” she signs off.

