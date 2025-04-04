On the shelf: ‘Dare to Denim’ collection redefines denim for an active lifestyle

Savana is about to flip the script on denim with its latest launch Dare to Denim. This isn’t just another denim collection—it’s a bold manifesto, redefining denim as more than a wardrobe staple. It’s a lifestyle essential, crafted for the movers, shakers, and the fearless.

Dare to Denim showcases denim’s performance potential

Enter Joga (denim yoga), Savana’s immersive campaign designed to challenge everything you thought you knew about denim. Picture this: flowing yoga sequences, gravity-defying skateboarding tricks, and even the art of lounging like royalty—all in denim that stretches, flexes, and breathes with you. Joga isn’t just a campaign; it’s a movement that breaks free from the ‘denim can’t be flexible’ stereotype, proving that denim isn’t just about looking good—it’s about feeling unstoppable.

“With Dare to Denim, we’re showcasing denim’s performance potential. This collection is proof that high-performance denim can keep up with an active, adventurous lifestyle without ever compromising on style or comfort,” says Yogesh Agarwal from the brand.

Price on request.

Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain