Rare Rabbit’s ‘Own the Street’ collection is bold, rugged, and unapologetically stylish

When the streets call, you don’t just walk—you own them. That’s exactly what Rare Rabbit’s latest collection, Own the Street, is all about. “It’s about embracing that bold, untamed energy of the streets,” says Arun Kumar, head of design at Rare Rabbit. “It’s designed for people who walk with purpose, with style, with an edge—ready to turn heads and make a statement.”
Picture this: baggy jeans that speak of laid-back rebellion, structured jackets with a sharp, confident cut, distressed vests that scream ‘vintage cool’, and oversized shirts that hang just right. Add in graphic tees that tell stories, oversized hoodies that wrap you in effortless chill, and layering pieces that pull the whole look together with a punch of attitude. The collection breathes city hustle—its raw, unfiltered energy, the people who own it every single day.
But what sets Own the Street apart from Rare Rabbit’s previous drops? Arun leans in, “This one’s a step up—a tougher, more rugged vibe than anything we’ve done before. Sure, our past collections had their cool factor, but this is different. It’s laid-back, raw, unapologetically bold. Think comfort with an edge: loose, oversized fits, denim that feels like it’s lived in, and a layer of grit that just oozes confidence.”
And let’s talk details—because no collection is complete without them. “Yes, the designs are bold, the graphics are punchy, and the vibe is unmistakable. But the standout feature? The unique label print on the jackets. It’s a small detail, but it adds a layer of personality, making each piece feel like it has its own story.”
Now, about the colours. “We kept it grounded,” Arun explains. “Off-white, blue, black—classic shades with just enough contrast to keep things fresh. Timeless, yet edgy.”
The fabrics? Oh, they’re as cool as they sound. “We’ve got our staple cottons, paired with indigo wovens and knits. It’s all about textures that feel good and look even better.”
Silhouettes? Get ready for an expansive range: baggy jeans, structured jackets, distressed vests, oversized shirts, graphic tees, oversized hoodies, and layering pieces that scream ‘effortless style.’ “It’s the perfect mix of edge, versatility, and attitude,” Arun adds.
But wait—there’s more. “We’re already cooking up the next edit. We’ve been fascinated with Egyptian history for a while now, so that’s on the horizon. And, there’s a capsule inspired by racing and motorsport coming soon.”
Prices start at INR 3,499.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain