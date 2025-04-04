Slow down and embrace spring with Lakshita’s A Sunday

At the heart of A Sunday lies a perfect balance of classic and contemporary aesthetics. The silhouettes retain Lakshita’s signature A-line, straight, and flared cuts but with enhanced proportions and detailing that bring versatility to the modern woman’s wardrobe. As Sachin notes, “We wanted to create pieces that complement diverse body types while maintaining unparalleled comfort and fluidity.” Flowing maxi dresses, relaxed co-ord sets, and breezy tunics make up the core of the collection, evoking a sense of ease that pairs perfectly with the warm Tuscan-inspired hues.

When asked about the design philosophy, Sachin shares, “A Sunday is a love letter to the golden hours of spring. It’s about embracing the art of slow living, where each piece feels like a gentle pause in the rush of everyday life.” The fluid silhouettes and breathable fabrics exude a carefree elegance, while the embroidery adds a touch of delicate artistry. Intricate threadwork, lace trims, and subtle hand-painted batik, ajrakh, and kalamkari patterns bring the collection to life. These prints not only reimagine heritage artistry but breathe new life into contemporary fashion, blending history and modernity seamlessly.

The colour palette of A Sunday is a masterful mix of pastels and bold accents. “The colours reflect the feeling of a slow, sunlit day. Soft pastels drawn from wildflowers, weathered walls, and warm afternoon skies, paired with bold accents that echo heritage textiles and hand-painted ceramics,” he says.

The combination of intricate artistry and effortless elegance makes A Sunday the ideal wardrobe for the modern woman who seeks comfort without compromising on style.

Sachin sums it up beautifully, “Every piece in A Sunday feels familiar yet new, rooted in tradition but designed for the way women dress today.”

Price starts at Rs 1,995. Available online.

