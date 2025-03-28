Square Fruit breaks fashion boundaries with bold, unisex designs for all

FASHION HAS LONG been viewed as a way to communicate one’s identity, but for many, it has also been a tool of restriction. Enter Square Fruit, a brand that seeks to break these confines, creating a space where fashion is a means of expression, not limitation. With a commitment to inclusivity and individuality, Square Fruit offers a bold and exciting blend of unisex designs, allowing anyone to explore their personal style without boundaries.

It is founded by Ajay Khanna, a visionary who believes in embracing both the “square” of societal norms and the “fruit” of self-expression. “Fashion should be a tool for self-expression. It should never be a restriction. Square Fruit is all about taking the societal box and turning it into limitless opportunities to express oneself,” says Ajay.

The brand’s Genesis Collection and Valentine’s Day Collection embody this ethos. Both lines feature designs that are not only daring but also culturally rich, offering a perfect fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern, unisex aesthetics. The Genesis Collection combines retro ’70s and ’80s styles—bold oversized fits, metallic details, and exaggerated collars—with contemporary touches, creating relaxed silhouettes that defy gendered expectations. “The Genesis Collection is a blend of nostalgia and modernity. It’s about offering pieces that speak to the bold, modern Indian consumer who’s not afraid to stand out,” explains Ajay.