Square Fruit breaks fashion boundaries with bold, unisex designs for all

FASHION HAS LONG been viewed as a way to communicate one’s identity, but for many, it has also been a tool of restriction. Enter Square Fruit, a brand that seeks to break these confines, creating a space where fashion is a means of expression, not limitation. With a commitment to inclusivity and individuality, Square Fruit offers a bold and exciting blend of unisex designs, allowing anyone to explore their personal style without boundaries.
It is founded by Ajay Khanna, a visionary who believes in embracing both the “square” of societal norms and the “fruit” of self-expression. “Fashion should be a tool for self-expression. It should never be a restriction. Square Fruit is all about taking the societal box and turning it into limitless opportunities to express oneself,” says Ajay.
The brand’s Genesis Collection and Valentine’s Day Collection embody this ethos. Both lines feature designs that are not only daring but also culturally rich, offering a perfect fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern, unisex aesthetics. The Genesis Collection combines retro ’70s and ’80s styles—bold oversized fits, metallic details, and exaggerated collars—with contemporary touches, creating relaxed silhouettes that defy gendered expectations. “The Genesis Collection is a blend of nostalgia and modernity. It’s about offering pieces that speak to the bold, modern Indian consumer who’s not afraid to stand out,” explains Ajay.
A hallmark of the Genesis Collection is the use of silver zari details and multi-utility pockets. “Each piece in this collection serves a dual purpose—functional and aesthetic,” says Ajay. The silver zari nods to Indian heritage, adding a handcrafted elegance, while the multi-utility pockets cater to today’s practical consumer, without sacrificing style. Ajay further shares that “the zari hand-crocheted flowers in the collection are a tribute to my grandmother, who was a crochet artist and an inspiration to me.”
Redefining the idea of love
Meanwhile, the Valentine’s Day Collection redefines the idea of love through fashion, steering away from the traditional reds and pinks. Instead, the collection embraces a more diverse emotional palette with warm reds, sea blues, and teals. “Warm reds represent passion and courage, sea blue symbolises tranquility, and teals stand for individuality and self-love,” Ajay explains. The brand’s commitment to gender-neutral fashion is evident in both collections. “Our silhouettes are designed to fit all body types comfortably, offering fluidity and freedom of movement. Fashion doesn’t need to be confined to ‘menswear’ or ‘womenswear.’ It’s for everyone,” he adds.
Key to the brand’s versatility are statement layering pieces, like the lightweightjackets and shackets. These pieces add depth to any outfit and can be styled for different occasions. “Our jackets can be worn casually over a co-ord set or layered with traditional Indian wear for a fusion twist. They transition seamlessly from day to night, offering the perfect mix of functionality and style,” Ajay shares.
Price starts at Rs 1,900. Available online.
