Aquarelle collection by The Story Brand celebrates fluidity, grace, and femininity

Each garment in the collection exudes a sense of elegance and freedom, with lightweight fabrics such as chiffon, satin, and georgette enhancing the fluidity of the designs. The use of these breathable, delicate fabrics reflects the easy movement and grace that the collection aims to embody.

Hand-painted effects and ombre gradients play a crucial role in realising the watercolour theme. As Mayana notes, “Hand-painted effects are the soul of Aquarelle. They replicate the natural diffusion of watercolour pigments, where colours flow into each other seamlessly. Each piece is unique, much like an artist’s brushstroke, ensuring that every garment tells its own story of lightness and depth.”

Delicate, subtle embroidery further elevates the collection, enhancing its soft elegance without overpowering the designs. The intricate threadwork, tone-on-tone sequins, and bead detailing are inspired by the delicate petals of spring flowers, adding a layer of texture and depth that complements the dreamlike quality of the collection. “The embroidery in Aquarelle is subtle yet intricate—designed to complement, rather than overpower, the watercolour-inspired aesthetic,” says Mayana. The embellishments are placed with precision, ensuring that the designs maintain their fluid, airy quality.

The central message of Aquarelle is one of transformation and fluidity, both in art and in life. As Mayana explains, “At its heart, Aquarelle is an ode to fluidity. It speaks to the beauty of grace and movement, and the power of transformation. Through this collection, we hope to inspire wearers to embrace softness, strength, and spontaneity—to let go, yet stand out.”

Price starts at Rs 7,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin