‘The Echoes of Choice’ celebrates women’s strength
What if your jewellery could tell the story of your boldest decisions? That’s the spirit behind Aukera’s The Echoes of Choice, a limited-edition collection, launched with actress Taapsee Pannu and tennis icon Sania Mirza. The collection consists of rings, hoops, bracelets, and pendants crafted in radiant 18K gold. Taapsee shares, “Making a choice is about staying true to myself. Every role I’ve embraced, every project I’ve passed on—it’s all part of shaping the woman I am today.”
Raise a toast to your ‘choice’ with Taapsee and Sania
Sania adds, “For me, choosing tennis, pushing boundaries, and standing firm in my beliefs has been about resilience and self-belief. That’s how I’ve built my identity—not just as an athlete, but as a woman.” Inspired by the power of choice, each piece in this collection is a tribute to women who own their journeys with confidence and grace. Lisa Likhedkar, founder of Aukera, tells us more.
What inspired the concept behind The Echoes of Choice collection, and how does the sound wave of the word ‘choice’ symbolise empowerment?
The collection is inspired by the idea that every choice a woman makes shapes her journey, it echoes through time. Aukera celebrates women making choices. For the signature collection Echoes of Choice, the sound wave of the word ‘choice’ is transformed into a sculptural design, symbolising the power of a woman’s choice—strong and uniquely hers. It serves as a reminder that every choice, big or small, is a declaration of self-expression and empowerment.
How does the debut of Aukera’s signature E3 Diamond contribute to the collection’s message of women’s strength and individuality?
The Aukera E3 Diamond represents self expression and empowerment—qualities that define women. Its brilliance is a testament to resilience, while its ethical sourcing aligns with conscious decision-making. By introducing the E3 (Elegant Elongated Emerald) Diamond in The Echoes of Choice collection, the brand reinforces the idea that every woman shines in her own way, and her choices define her strength and individuality.
What makes this collection a movement beyond just fine jewellery, and how does it reflect cultural timelessness?
Beyond exquisite craftsmanship, The Echoes of Choice is a statement—a celebration of self-expression and empowerment. It aligns with a larger movement advocating for celebrating women’s choices. The fusion of contemporary design with deep symbolic meaning ensures that this collection remains timeless, resonating with generations of women who dare to define their paths.
How does the use of 18K gold enhance the message of empowerment and individuality conveyed by the collection?
18K gold, known for its durability and brilliance, mirrors the strength and resilience of the women it represents. Just as gold is refined to achieve its purest form, every woman’s choices shape her journey into the person she’s meant to be. Its richness symbolises self-expression and individuality reinforcing the idea that every woman’s choices should be celebrated.
Why is this limited-edition collection so significant, and how do you hope it inspires women to embrace their choices?
As a limited-edition collection, The Echoes of Choice is a tribute to the power of women’s choices. It celebrates women making choices. It also inspires women to embrace their individuality with confidence. Each piece serves as a reminder to own their narrative, speak their truth, and make choices that reflect their authentic selves.
Price on request.
Available online.
