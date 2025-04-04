‘The Echoes of Choice’ celebrates women’s strength

What if your jewellery could tell the story of your boldest decisions? That’s the spirit behind Aukera’s The Echoes of Choice, a limited-edition collection, launched with actress Taapsee Pannu and tennis icon Sania Mirza. The collection consists of rings, hoops, bracelets, and pendants crafted in radiant 18K gold. Taapsee shares, “Making a choice is about staying true to myself. Every role I’ve embraced, every project I’ve passed on—it’s all part of shaping the woman I am today.”

Raise a toast to your ‘choice’ with Taapsee and Sania

Sania adds, “For me, choosing tennis, pushing boundaries, and standing firm in my beliefs has been about resilience and self-belief. That’s how I’ve built my identity—not just as an athlete, but as a woman.” Inspired by the power of choice, each piece in this collection is a tribute to women who own their journeys with confidence and grace. Lisa Likhedkar, founder of Aukera, tells us more.