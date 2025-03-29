Pack less, shine more: This jewellery collection is tailored for the modern & the frequent travellers

As Travel becomes an integral part of modern life, the need for practical yet elegant accessories grows. At PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta, Piyush Gupta saw this growing trend and understood the challenge many travellers face: finding jewellery that is both stylish and easy to pack. Whether it’s for a business trip or a destination wedding, people desire pieces that could easily transition between occasions. “We wanted to design jewellery that combines luxury with convenience, so our customers don’t have to choose between fashion and functionality,” Piyush says. This vision led to the creation of a travel-friendly collection that blends both sophistication and practicality.

The travel-friendly collection includes unique features

To achieve this balance, Piyush focused on creating lightweight, durable pieces that still radiate the luxury the brand is known for. “We designed adjustable necklaces, stackable rings, and detachable earrings to reduce the number of pieces travellers need to carry, while still offering versatility,” he explains. Secure clasps and flexible structures were incorporated to ensure the jewellery could be worn easily across different occasions. “Every design is crafted to help travellers express their style effortlessly, no matter where they are.”