Pack less, shine more: This jewellery collection is tailored for the modern & the frequent travellers

As Travel becomes an integral part of modern life, the need for practical yet elegant accessories grows. At PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta, Piyush Gupta saw this growing trend and understood the challenge many travellers face: finding jewellery that is both stylish and easy to pack. Whether it’s for a business trip or a destination wedding, people desire pieces that could easily transition between occasions. “We wanted to design jewellery that combines luxury with convenience, so our customers don’t have to choose between fashion and functionality,” Piyush says. This vision led to the creation of a travel-friendly collection that blends both sophistication and practicality.
To achieve this balance, Piyush focused on creating lightweight, durable pieces that still radiate the luxury the brand is known for. “We designed adjustable necklaces, stackable rings, and detachable earrings to reduce the number of pieces travellers need to carry, while still offering versatility,” he explains. Secure clasps and flexible structures were incorporated to ensure the jewellery could be worn easily across different occasions. “Every design is crafted to help travellers express their style effortlessly, no matter where they are.”
The collection offers both minimalistic and bold designs to cater to diverse tastes. “For those who prefer subtle elegance, we offer delicate rings, thin bracelets, and pendants,” Piyush shares. “For those who like to make a statement, we have cocktail rings, layered chokers, and ornate earrings.” The versatility of the collection allows travellers to personalise their look without overpacking.
Materials chosen for the collection emphasise both durability and elegance. “We use high-quality 14K and 18K gold, sterling silver, and platinum, which ensures durability without excess weight,” Piyush notes. The jewellery also features precisely cut diamonds and semi-precious stones, ensuring both brilliance and portability. “We also incorporate anti-tarnish coatings and reinforced settings to protect against wear and environmental factors,” he adds, ensuring each piece remains functional and beautiful.
The travel-friendly collection also includes unique features. Modular designs like detachable earrings and convertible necklaces let you create multiple looks with fewer pieces. The collection includes stackable rings and bracelets, while the men’s collection offers versatile cufflinks and pendants. “We prioritise security too—discreet yet elegant pieces reduce the risk of theft,” Piyush explains.
When selecting colours, the brand kept versatility at the forefront. “Timeless hues like gold, silver, and rose gold complement any outfit, while neutral gemstones like diamonds and sapphires are adaptable for any occasion,” Piyush shares. The collection also introduces subtle pops of colour with emeralds and rubies, ensuring the pieces seamlessly transition from casual to formal looks.
Drawing inspiration from cultures and landscapes worldwide, the collection merges Indian motifs, Mediterranean designs, and minimalist trends. Intricate filigree work reflects Mughal-era craftsmanship, while geometric patterns evoke European architecture. Beach-inspired designs mirror ocean waves, while city-chic styles embody sleek, contemporary lines. “This fusion of influences ensures our jewellery resonates with a global audience while retaining the elegance of PP Jewellers,” he adds.
