Luxe, metallic and rebelliously bold, Rivet Drop 1 is a bold reimagination of occasion wear

Fashion is a boundless realm, something that refuses to be confined by limitations or rules. It is an art form that welcomes all, embracing individuality in its most expressive form. While it fuels creativity, it also serves as a mirror to one’s personality. Not everyone is drawn to soft pastels or delicate silhouettes; some gravitate toward bold, statement-making styles that break conventions and redefine norms. Fashion is a playground of fusion and experimentation, a space where innovation thrives and new aesthetics take shape. Qbik by Vrinda Sachdev & Gurinder Singh unveils Rivet Drop 1, a collection as captivating as its name.
Vrinda tells us, “Rivet Drop 1 is a bold reimagination of occasion wear that seamlessly blends quilting techniques with contemporary design, minimal hand embroidery detailing and a transition of our much-loved metal underwire bralettes.” According to her, the collection introduces metallic rivets as an avant-garde embellishment, redefining drapes, stunning structured blouses and classic tuxedos. “It is all luxe, metallic and rebelliously bold,” adds Vrinda.
Meanwhile, Gurinder delves into the fabrics and colours that bring Rivet Drop 1 to life. “The collection features flowy georgettes and viscose suiting knits,” he shares, highlighting a diverse colour palette ranging from soft pastels to striking hues like red, olive, grey, mocha, navy blue, and black. Telling us about the collection’s distinctive details, he adds, “The edit is defined by metallic rivets in four hues — gunmetal, silver, soft gold, and rose gold — along with meticulously crafted metal underwires and innovative metal detailing.” For the unversed, rivets, in general, are small metal reinforcements typically found on garments like jeans, designed to strengthen areas that endure frequent wear and tension. The designer duo intentionally incorporated these elements to infuse each ensemble with drama and modernity, elevating the collection’s avantgarde appeal.
At Qbik, their design vocabulary is rooted in innovation and experimentation. “Our brand stands out for its edgy fusion of styles, sensibilities, and embroidery materials, making us a go-to destination for those who who dare to be different,” Vrinda says.
The collection features stylish separates, including bold structured bralettes, classic tuxedos and shirts with minimal detailing, flowy sari gowns and stitched saris . Gurinder tells us, “These pieces can be worn on various occasions, from formal events to cocktail parties to your resort holidays. Men and women can mix and match these separates to create unique, versatile outfits that exude confidence and style.”
While designing this edit, Vrinda and Gurinder collaborated with local artisans, integrating their expertise in traditional techniques such as quilting, hand embroidery, and the intricate processes of moulding, polishing, and buffing metal underwires. These artisans also played a key role in introducing layered metal detailing, adding a distinctive edge to the menswear pieces.
Highlighting standout ensembles, Vrinda shares, “The Rivet black and white shirt and trousers feature an all-over hand-embroidered grid pattern with rivets — fearless, dressy, and a true headturner for men who experiment.” She adds. “Another striking element is our latest Layered onion plateau metal underwire. Meticulously handcrafted, layered, and riveted, it elevates even the plainest of blouses and looks.”
Price starts at INR 16,500. Available online.
