Luxe, metallic and rebelliously bold, Rivet Drop 1 is a bold reimagination of occasion wear

Vrinda tells us, “Rivet Drop 1 is a bold reimagination of occasion wear that seamlessly blends quilting techniques with contemporary design, minimal hand embroidery detailing and a transition of our much-loved metal underwire bralettes.” According to her, the collection introduces metallic rivets as an avant-garde embellishment, redefining drapes, stunning structured blouses and classic tuxedos. “It is all luxe, metallic and rebelliously bold,” adds Vrinda.

Meanwhile, Gurinder delves into the fabrics and colours that bring Rivet Drop 1 to life. “The collection features flowy georgettes and viscose suiting knits,” he shares, highlighting a diverse colour palette ranging from soft pastels to striking hues like red, olive, grey, mocha, navy blue, and black. Telling us about the collection’s distinctive details, he adds, “The edit is defined by metallic rivets in four hues — gunmetal, silver, soft gold, and rose gold — along with meticulously crafted metal underwires and innovative metal detailing.” For the unversed, rivets, in general, are small metal reinforcements typically found on garments like jeans, designed to strengthen areas that endure frequent wear and tension. The designer duo intentionally incorporated these elements to infuse each ensemble with drama and modernity, elevating the collection’s avantgarde appeal.