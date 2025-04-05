A retro-inspired, eco-friendly swimwear collection for summer 2025

Summer is here, and with it comes the promise of sun-soaked adventures, endless beach days, and vibrant getaways. What better way to embrace the carefree spirit of the season than with the playful, chic, and eco-conscious designs of Flirtatious’ latest collection — Sun & Strokes? A celebration of nostalgia, fun, and sustainability, this vibrant swim and resort wear collection promises to bring your sun-filled days to life.

“Sun & Strokes was born from a longing to revisit that carefree spirit of childhood—those sun-drenched holidays, doodled notebooks, spontaneous laughter, and the sheer joy of summer,” shares Aakriti Grover, founder of Flirtatious. “At Flirtatious, we wanted to bottle that essence and splash it onto silhouettes that feel bold, chic, and unapologetically playful.”