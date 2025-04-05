A retro-inspired, eco-friendly swimwear collection for summer 2025

Summer is here, and with it comes the promise of sun-soaked adventures, endless beach days, and vibrant getaways. What better way to embrace the carefree spirit of the season than with the playful, chic, and eco-conscious designs of Flirtatious’ latest collection — Sun & Strokes? A celebration of nostalgia, fun, and sustainability, this vibrant swim and resort wear collection promises to bring your sun-filled days to life.
“Sun & Strokes was born from a longing to revisit that carefree spirit of childhood—those sun-drenched holidays, doodled notebooks, spontaneous laughter, and the sheer joy of summer,” shares Aakriti Grover, founder of Flirtatious. “At Flirtatious, we wanted to bottle that essence and splash it onto silhouettes that feel bold, chic, and unapologetically playful.”
Inspired by retro charm and childhood doodles, Sun & Strokes merges art with the ocean, creating a collection that feels both nostalgic and effortlessly stylish. Each piece features hand-drawn crayon strokes, transforming whimsical sketches into wearable art. Bold hues of yellow, blue, green, and pink set the tone for the line, evoking the freedom and joy that summer brings.
The collection is a perfect blend of sustainability and glamour. The brand uses fabrics made from recycled post-consumer waste, ensuring that the beauty of the ocean and our planet is honoured with every design. “At Flirtatious, swimwear is more than just fashion. Each cutting-edge silhouette emphasises design and functionality. This collection is an amalgamation of colour, sustainability, and a lot of summer fun,” explains Aakriti.
The collection includes timeless, comfortable silhouettes like co-ord sets, bikinis, scarves, pants, shorts, and stylish cover-ups. Whether lounging poolside or strolling along the shore, these pieces embrace creativity and colour, designed for those who celebrate the joy of endless sunshine.
“These prints are an explosion of joy. Scribbled florals, abstract squiggles, retro grids, and candy stripes — all brought to life through bold crayon strokes,” explains Aakriti.
With vintage-inspired cuts, playful layering, and sequinned cover-ups, the collection taps into the current trend for nostalgia. “Retro is having a real moment right now. There’s comfort in nostalgia — especially for a generation that grew up in analogue times but lives in a digital world. Sun & Strokes brings that comfort into the present day, resonating with those craving authenticity, creativity, and freedom in their wardrobes,” explains Aakriti.
One of the most exciting aspects of the collection is its fusion of art and fashion. “Art allows fashion to become personal. It’s not about following a trend but expressing a feeling. When art and fashion meet, it breaks the rules, makes space for fun, and allows the wearer to feel like they’re a walking canvas of expression,” explains Aakriti.
Looking ahead to swimwear trends in 2025, she notes that “expressive swimwear is in — think unexpected textures, asymmetrical cuts, colour-blocking, and multi-functional pieces that work from beach to bar.” Sustainability will continue to play a significant role, with more eco-conscious fabrics like those used in Sun & Strokes, which are crafted from recycled materials.
So, whether you’re basking in the sun or enjoying a seaside stroll, this collection ensures that your summer will be filled with playful prints, vibrant colours, and a touch of retro glamour.
Price starts at Rs 3,500. Available online.
