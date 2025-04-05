Kashish – The Saree Edit talks about the fluidity, movement, and timeless appeal of saris

The word sari evokes a myriad emotions, associations, and memories. It is more than just a garment, it is a fabric woven with threads of tradition, culture, and elegance. While deeply rooted in India’s rich heritage, the sari is also a symbol of comfort, grace, and timeless style. Its versatility knows no bounds, effortlessly transforming the wearer into a vision of demure charm, classic tradition, or striking glamour.

Whether draped for a family gathering, a sacred puja, a grand wedding, or even a night out at a club, the sari holds an undeniable allure. For many, it is an emotion, a statement, a canvas of self-expression. Women have embraced its magic across generations, molding it to reflect their mood, persona, and the occasion at hand. It is precisely this captivating essence of the nine yards that fashion designer Seema Gujral seeks to celebrate in her latest collection, Kashish – The Sari Edit.

The designer says, “Kashish means allure or attraction, and that’s exactly what I wanted to capture with this collection.” Seema wanted to dedicate an entire collection to saris because she strongly feels this timeless attire deserves that kind of attention. “For me, sari holds memories of special occasions, family traditions, and personal style expressions. It’s versatile, it’s powerful, and it’s something that every woman can make her own,” adds the designer. Kashish is her own way of reimagining the sari for the modern woman while staying true to its classic charm.

Talking about the inspiration, Seema shares, “It came from the romance of summer evenings, the delicate shimmer of festive lights, and the effortless sophistication that a well-draped sari embodies.” This collection is a tribute to femininity, soft, elegant, yet powerful.