Kashish – The Saree Edit talks about the fluidity, movement, and timeless appeal of saris

The word sari evokes a myriad emotions, associations, and memories. It is more than just a garment, it is a fabric woven with threads of tradition, culture, and elegance. While deeply rooted in India’s rich heritage, the sari is also a symbol of comfort, grace, and timeless style. Its versatility knows no bounds, effortlessly transforming the wearer into a vision of demure charm, classic tradition, or striking glamour.
Whether draped for a family gathering, a sacred puja, a grand wedding, or even a night out at a club, the sari holds an undeniable allure. For many, it is an emotion, a statement, a canvas of self-expression. Women have embraced its magic across generations, molding it to reflect their mood, persona, and the occasion at hand. It is precisely this captivating essence of the nine yards that fashion designer Seema Gujral seeks to celebrate in her latest collection, Kashish – The Sari Edit.
The designer says, “Kashish means allure or attraction, and that’s exactly what I wanted to capture with this collection.” Seema wanted to dedicate an entire collection to saris because she strongly feels this timeless attire deserves that kind of attention. “For me, sari holds memories of special occasions, family traditions, and personal style expressions. It’s versatile, it’s powerful, and it’s something that every woman can make her own,” adds the designer. Kashish is her own way of reimagining the sari for the modern woman while staying true to its classic charm.
Talking about the inspiration, Seema shares, “It came from the romance of summer evenings, the delicate shimmer of festive lights, and the effortless sophistication that a well-draped sari embodies.” This collection is a tribute to femininity, soft, elegant, yet powerful.
Seema strikes a balance between tradition and modernity, redefining Indian couture with intricate craftsmanship, luxurious fabrics, and understated elegance. Known for seamlessly blending heritage techniques with contemporary sensibilities, she transforms intricate hand embroidery into effortlessly glamorous and wearable designs for today’s woman. Each sari is designed to be versatile, perfect for intimate celebrations as well as grand occasions.
Seema suggests, “These saris can be worn at summer weddings, pre-wedding functions, cocktail nights, festive celebrations, and even intimate gatherings.” Some pieces, she mentions, are perfect for a sophisticated evening soirée, while others have a softer, romantic aesthetic ideal for daytime events.
“The beauty of the collection is that each piece can be styled in multiple ways, making it adaptable to different occasions and moods,” she adds. In terms of fabrics, Kashish – The Saree Edit consists of light, fluid fabrics like chiffon, georgette, and tulle to enhance the effortless drape and movement of the saris.
“The colour palette is a mix of dreamy pastels and opulent jewel tones, think soft blush, icy blues, sage greens, and classic ivories, contrasted with rich emeralds, deep wines, and midnight blues,” shares Seema. The saris in the collection are elevated by intricate embroidery, delicate sequin work, and tonal embellishments that create a luminous effect. According to Seema, every sari is crafted to have an understated shimmer, ensuring it catches the light beautifully without being overwhelming.
For Seema, comfort and elegance go hand-in-hand. Explaining further, she says, “I’ve chosen fabrics that feel light and breathable, ensuring they drape beautifully without feeling heavy. The embroideries, though intricate, are strategically placed to enhance the silhouette without compromising on comfort.”
One of her favourite pieces from the collection is a pastel blue chiffon sari with delicate sequin embroidery that gives it a soft, ethereal glow. She concludes, “It’s perfect for a summer wedding or an elegant soirée. Another standout is a deep emerald tulle sari with intricate tonal embellishments, an embodiment of understated glamour that makes a bold yet refined statement.”
Price on request. Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi