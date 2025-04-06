Karishma Shahani’s Ka-Sha label’s Samantar II edit unveiled at LFWxFDCI is all about Khadi and Kala cotton

The beauty of the timeless khadi fabric was brought to centre stage by five well-known designers who presented their creative visions for the popular fabric of India during the Khadi India show at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. And Karishma Shahani’s Ka-Sha label’s Samantar II collection was one of them.

The overall accent of the collection revolved around relaxed, comfort wear with controlled volumes that ensured, the designs could be mixed and matched as per the wearer’s wishes.

Ka-Sha showcases Khadi and Kala cotton collection