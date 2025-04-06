Karishma Shahani’s Ka-Sha label’s Samantar II edit unveiled at LFWxFDCI is all about Khadi and Kala cotton

The beauty of the timeless khadi fabric was brought to centre stage by five well-known designers who presented their creative visions for the popular fabric of India during the Khadi India show at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. And Karishma Shahani’s Ka-Sha label’s Samantar II collection was one of them.
The overall accent of the collection revolved around relaxed, comfort wear with controlled volumes that ensured, the designs could be mixed and matched as per the wearer’s wishes.
The beautiful and impressive range drew parallels between what has been and what will return again. Karishma’s collection was an ode to her signature techniques, which she has uniquely made her own, but this season she did it with an intelligent use of Khadi and Kala cotton. The colour codes were, however, restricted to just black, white and gold for this collection. While the patterns developed were repetitive, they mirrored a certain gradient in nature.
The signature geometric elements were very much apparent for the appliqués, embroidery and patchwork as well as cording, zari embroidery and strips of embellishments. The inter layering of the garments was with natural and organic shapes that allowed Karishma to introduce innovative silhouettes in a new-age format.
The layering, overlays, jackets (long and short), skirts, shirts, and pants were all comfort wear with most of them having reversible options. The designing and tailoring were sharp, but kept totally deconstructed.
The menswear was inspired partially by women’s wear accents, the designer revealed that there was an interchanging and borrowing of creativity between the looks for men’s and women's garments.